Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Twin In Leather Outfits On Date Night

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny both went for all-black outfits while they were out on a date night on Sunday, May 14. The model, 27, and singer, 29, who have been rumored to be a couple, were each seen heading out separately from a birthday celebration for internet personality Yung Taco before making their way to the same bar to keep the festivities going.

Celebrations for their pal began at Giorgio Baldi, but the rumored pair were each seen leaving the restaurant and heading towards Shore Bar to keep the celebration up. The 818 Tequila founder rocked a long black, leather coat over a pair of black pants and heels. She also carried a small purse with her as she made her way next door. Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, was also dressed in leather pants with a matching jacket. He completed his look with a pair thick, square-shaped sunglasses with red lenses, and a backwards cap.

The party came just two days after Bad Bunny and Kendall were spotted sitting courtside for the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Golden State Warriors for the NBA Playoffs Semifinals. The rumored couple were seen chatting and smiling as they enjoyed the game on Friday, May 12. A few days before the game, the two were seen enjoying some sunshine during a vacation in Puerto Rico with friends in a since-deleted TikTok video, uploaded by photographer Renell Medrano.

Kendall and Bad Bunny have been rumored to be dating since February. Aside from the sightings at the party and NBA game, the pair have been spotted going to a Met Gala afterparty together, and they were also reportedly seen getting cozy with one another in the crowd at Coachella after the reality star was spotted dancing through the Un Verano Sin Ti singer’s headlining set at the music festival.