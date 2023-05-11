Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Spotted Soaking Up The Sun On Vacation With Friends: Video

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny had some laughs with friends while vacationing in Puerto Rico. The Un Verano Sin Ti singer, 29, and model, 27, were very briefly seen in a since-deleted TikTok video, which you can see reposted here, getting some sun, while lounging in some comfy Adirondack chairs on Wednesday, May 10. The short video is the latest sighting of the pair as they’ve sparked many romance rumors.

The very short clip, which was originally shared by photographer Renell Medrano, featured one of their friends hitting a golf ball from what appears to be a small bar on the course while others relaxed and enjoyed the view. As he took the shot, it seemed to hit a tree and bounce back. Some of the pals that were watching jumped and tried to dodge, including the person filming. As they ran out of the way, Kendall and Bad Bunny could very briefly be seen. Kendall leapt up to avoid the ball, while Bad Bunny was still in his chair.

While the clip was quickly deleted from TikTok, Kendall did share a couple of photos from her beautiful getaway on her Instagram Stories. She shared a mirror selfie of one of her white bikinis, a video of some friends watching the sunset (although Bad Bunny wasn’t in the clip), and a few more shots of the sunset.

Rumors have been swirling about Kendall and the singer since February. Besides the Puerto Rico vacation, the pair have been spotted out and about on a few occasions, including at rapper Tyler, The Creator’s concert at the end of April and being seen heading to the same Met Gala afterparties at the beginning of May. Kendall was also seen dancing to Bad Bunny’s set when he headlined the Coachella Music Festival back in April, and after his show, the pair were seen cuddling up to one another. Their rumored romance comes as Bad Bunny’s ex Carliz De La Cruz Hernandez filed a $40 million lawsuit against him, saying that he used her voice on a song without her permission.