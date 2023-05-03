Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Caught Sneaking Into NYC Hotel After Date Night: Photo

Busted! Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner tried to end their NYC date night by slyly ducking into a hotel through a side entrance, but they weren't sneaky enough.

May 3, 2023
Image Credit: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews

It’s hard to get away with anything in New York City when you’re arguably the biggest music star on the planet, and you’re a world-famous supermodel. Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner found that out when the two tried to make their way back to a hotel in NYC on Tuesday (May 2). Days after they attended the Met Gala – and hit up the same after-party together — Kendall, 27, and Bunny (Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, 29) appeared at a side entrance of the hotel after a night out. When the couple saw that the paparazzi were waiting, Kendall threw up an arm around her face as she made her way in. Benito was close behind.

Bunny and Kendall (Felipe Ramales / SplashNews)

Kendall wore a brown leather coat, a camo New York Yankees cap, light-tan pants, and a heather-gray top as she was ushered in. Benito sported a long black jacket, a yellow hat, blue jeans, and boots. The secretive couple was flanked by security as they walked under some scaffolding into what appeared to be a service entrance. FedEx boxes rested on a nearby shelf, driving home that this entrance typically isn’t open to the public. Sneaky, sneaky!

Kendall and Bunny (JosiahW / BACKGRID)

Benito and Kendall were both in the Big Apple for the Met Gala, taking place on Monday. Though they both attended the fashion event, Kendall didn’t walk with Benito, opting to enter the gala along with her sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. However, when the main party was over, Kendall slipped into a sheer sequenced bodysuit with a black crop top and matching thong. From there, she met up with Benito, who also slipped into something more comfortable, and together, they made their way to the Zero Bond club for the after-party.

Two days before the Met Gala, Kendall had a date with Bad Bunny at the Carbone restaurant. The Kardashians star wore a sheer brown top with a matching short skirt (that boasted a fuzzy trim on the top and bottom.) Benito leaned into the Puerto Rican vaquero style with a ranch-inspired jacket, high-waisted pants, sleek boots, and a black top.

Bad Bunny and Kendall have yet to publicly address their relationship. The two have been the focus of romance rumors since the start of 2023, shortly after Bunny reportedly split from his girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri.

