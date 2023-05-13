Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Take Romance To Lakers Game After Hanging At Met Ball Party Together

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny conversed throughout the game, which was held at the Crypto.com Arena, and mingled near other celebrities during the fun night.

May 13, 2023 11:19AM EDT
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny
Image Credit: Spidey / BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner, 27, and Bad Bunny, 29, were spotted on what appeared to be a date on Friday night. The model and rapper sat courtside at the Western Conference Semifinal Playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and looked relaxed and happy to be around each other. They were photographed and filmed cheering on the home team and engaged in conversation throughout the event.

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny
Kendall and Bad Bunny at the Lakers game on Friday night. (Spidey / BACKGRID)

Kendall wore a white tank top, a tan snakeskin mini skirt, and matching heeled tie-up boots. She had her hair down and rocked epic makeup that brought out her best features. Bad Bunny wore a black leather jacket over a white top, black pants, his own snakeskin boots, and a black backwards baseball cap. He also added shades to his overall look.

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny
Another photo of Kendall and Bad Bunny at the game. (Spidey / BACKGRID)

The new reported lovebirds weren’t the only celebs on hand that night. Kendall’s sister, Kim Kardashian, was also seen sitting courtside along with her daughter North West. Actors Michael B. Jordan and Leonardo DiCaprio were also seen sitting near the court. The Lakers ended up winning the game, 122 – 101.

Before Kendall and Bad Bunny’s latest outing, they were seen getting cozy at a Met Gala afterparty in New York City, NY. They’ve also been spotted on other outings, such as a late night dinner in Hollywood and on a getaway with friends in Puerto Rico. Although neither have publicly confirmed their romance, we think it’s safe to say these two are enjoying each other’s company and have been for a few months now.

Kendall and Bad Bunny were first romantically linked earlier this year. “Kendall recently started hanging out with him. They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house,” a source told PEOPLE in Feb. “She likes him and is having fun. He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming.”

