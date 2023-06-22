Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Pictured Arriving At The Beverly Hills Hotel As Romance Heats Up

Nothing says romance like hitting up The Beverly Hills Hotel together! Model Kendall Jenner, 27, and the “Where She Goes” hitmaker Bad Bunny (Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio), 29, were couple goals while hitting up the celebrity hotspot together on Jun. 21. While arriving at the lush hotel on Wed. night, The Kardashians star rocked a pair of bicycle shorts and a white crop top. Kendall completed the look with a black cardigan, sunglasses, and orange sneakers.

Meanwhile, for his part, her date opted for a casual and cozy look that featured a navy blue t-shirt and matching sweatpants. Bad Bunny added a Boston Red Sox baseball cap and sunglasses to add some mystery to his look. Later, in the light of day, the 27-year-old and Benito were all smiles as he drove her around in an adorable white vintage pickup truck near the hotel. While inside the truck, Kendall appeared to be wearing a similar cardigan and white top complete with black sunglasses. Bad Bunny was spotted driving and laughing during their outing. This time, he swapped his baseball cap for a simple green one and sported trendy sunglasses with gold trim.

Their latest outing comes just two days after the pair had a sushi date in West Hollywood. Kendall rocked a pair of grey snakeskin pants and a white cropped top for the night on the town. She added a pair of black leather boots and a mini black purse to complete the ensemble. Bad Bunny looked dapper in a white t-shirt and white jeans that he accessorized with green sneakers. The 29-year-old added an army-print baseball cap and sunglasses to tie the look together. Kendall and her man were also accompanied by a few friends while enjoying their meal out.

Most recently, Kendall spoke with WSJ. Magazine on Jun. 21 and talked about being a part of the famous Kar-Jenner sisters and the possibility of having children one day. “I’m excited for that time in my life,” the daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner explained. “I just know [that time is] not right now.” However, when the Vogue cover model decides to start her own family, she revealed that she will flee Los Angeles. “Oh, yeah,” Kendall quipped. “You heard it here first.” Later, the brunette beauty noted that she feels a bit “out of place” from the rest of her sisters. “Since I was really young, I felt out of place in my family,” she shared. “I was born into this life, but I didn’t choose this life. I’m not built for this by any means. I’m not good at it. I do it, and I’ve learned how to do it.”

Kendall and her family rose to fame after their former series Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered in 2007 and have since become a household name. At the time, she was only 11 years old while appearing on the reality show. “I consider myself one of the luckiest people on the planet to be able to live the life that I live,” she explained of being ultra-famous. “But I do think that it’s challenging for me a lot more than it’s not.” Season 3 of The Kardashians premiered on Hulu on May 25 and sees Kendall and the rest of the family go through life’s challenges and excitements.