Kendall Jenner Admits She’s ‘Excited’ To Have Kids 1 Day & Says She’ll Leave L.A. When She Does

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant. Kim Kardashian is a proud mom of four. Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are raising two kids each, while Rob Kardashian helps co-parent his daughter with Angela White. All that leaves is Kendall Jenner to join the KarJenner kiddie pool, right? “I’m excited for that time in my life,” Kendall, 27, says to WSJ. Magazine when discussing the possibility of having children. Despite her romance with Bad Bunny picking up steam, she’s not in a rush to start a family. “I just know [that time is] not right now.”

Perhaps that’s for the best for Grandma Kris Jenner. Kendall said that when she decides to have kids, she won’t start her family in Los Angeles. “Oh, yeah,” she told WSJ. Magazine about moving out of L.A. when she is pregnant. “You heard it here first.”

The notoriously private Kendall opened up about being the odd one in the KarJenner clan. “Since I was really young, I felt out of place in my family,” she told WSJ. Magazine, adding that she’s not being critical of her family (and that she speaks with them daily.) “I was born into this life, but I didn’t choose this life. I’m not built for this by any means. I’m not good at it. I do it, and I’ve learned how to do it.”

That “life” is being famous for being famous, with Keeping Up with the Kardashians (and the new series, The Kardashians) making Kendall’s sisters household names. “I consider myself one of the luckiest people on the planet to be able to live the life that I live,” she says about her family’s fame. “But I do think that it’s challenging for me a lot more than it’s not.”

“[Kim’s] like, ‘I used to go to Kitson on Robertson just to get photographed….’ I think she was built for [this life],” Kendall said about the family’s relationship with the paparazzi. When she was younger, right as KUWTK (and all the spinoffs) were taking off, Kendall would scream at the photogs. She would train herself to deal with them. “It took me [almost] 20 years to be like, OK, I guess I’m getting used to it now, and it’s fine, and I get it,” she said.

“I’m not going to sit here and say, ‘Poor me,’ but I do think that it’s pretty intense,” she says about the constant attention on her love life, including the recent paparazzi photos of her dates with Bad Bunny. “People are more mean to my family in general. They take everything and make it a bad thing,” she adds.

Speaking of her family, Kendall says that while she understands how she “falls(s) under the umbrella of the Kardashian sisters,” her last name defines her more than her family’s fame. “It’s just weird to me…because I am just like my dad [Caitlyn Jenner] in so many ways. I’m such a Jenner, in my opinion.”