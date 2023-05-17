Dream Kardashian, 6, Is Too Cute In Sweet Selfie With Aunt Khloe: Photo

Rob Kardashian's daughter smiled wide as her aunt snapped an adorable selfie of the two of them on a beautiful, sunny day.

May 17, 2023 10:56AM EDT
dream kardashian, khloe kardashian
Image Credit: Mega/Shutterstock

Khloe Kardashian and her niece Dream were all smiles as they took an adorable selfie on Monday, May 15. The Kardashians star, 38, and Dream, 6, both dressed in black as they were seen in front of a grassy field on a beautiful spring day. Khloe also gushed about how wonderful her niece is in the Instagram caption. “Dreamy Dream,” she wrote. “Such a love.”

Khloe sported a small black turtleneck and appeared to have a fur coat on. Her wavy blonde hair was parted in the middle, and she pouted her lips in the selfie. Dream rocked a black fur jacket, and wore her hair in braids and smiled wide for the selfie. Dream’s dad Rob Kardashian36, also wrote a sweet message to his sister and daughter in the comments. “My loves,” he wrote with tons of loving emojis.

Khloe is clearly very close to her niece, who is only a year older than her daughter True Thompson, 5. The reality star has often shared photos of herself with Dream or the two cousins having a blast together. When Dream celebrated her birthday in November 2022, Khloe shared a cute video of her niece cuddling up to her during the epic bash. More recently, Khloe took True, Dream, and more of their cousins to Disneyland for an amazing day in April.

Khloe shared an adorable selfie of herself and Dream. (Mega/Shutterstock0

Dream is Rob’s only child. He shares her with his ex Blac Chyna. Besides True, Khloe is also a mom to a nine-month-old son, whose name she hasn’t revealed. Shortly before sharing the sweet pic with Dream, Khloe also posted a video of herself pushing her baby boy in a Dior stroller, as he cooed and giggled. The reality star clearly loves being a mom, and her son has even joined her for some of her workout sessions.

Khloe shares both of her kids with her ex Tristan ThompsonBack in April, she confirmed once again that she’s single in an Instagram post. “I think some of us single K sisters should go on [Love is Blind]. What do you think?” she joked.

