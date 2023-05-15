Khloe Kardashian Pushes 9-Month-Old Son In $5K Dior Stroller: New Video

Amid celebrating Mother's Day on May 14, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram Story to show off her lavish Dior stroller with her 9-month-old son inside.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 15, 2023 8:48PM EDT
khloe dior stroller
Image Credit: MEGA

A trendy momma! Khloe Kardashian, 38, pushed her nine-month-old son (whose name will be revealed on Season 3 of The Kardashians) in a luxury Dior stroller reportedly worth $5k on May 14. The mother-of-two was out for a stroll with her little one, along with her daughter True Thompson, 5, when she took to her Instagram Story to share the adorable video amid Mother’s Day. Although Khloe did not speak during the clip, her son could be heard cooing and giggling while moving his legs in the stroller.

Amid the Mother’s Day festivities, Khloe’s sister, Kim Kardashian, 42, took to her Instagram Story that same day to reveal what the 38-year-old gifted all of the KarJenner moms for the special day. “Look at how sweet Khloe is,” the SKIMS founder quipped at the adorable video book made by her sister. “She made these for all of us.” In the pink booklet, Khloe featured videos from all of Kim’s kids, North, 9, Saint, 7, Psalm, 4, and Chicago, 5, which told Kim “Happy Mother’s Day.”

In addition, the Good American co-founder took to her Instagram Story that day to show off all of the bouquets of flowers she was gifted by her loved ones on Sunday. Not only did Kim and her sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner gift Koko flowers, but so did Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex, Scott Disick. Kendall gave her older sister peach-colored flowers, while Kylie opted for pink roses. Meanwhile, Scott twinned with Kylie and gave her a pink rose arrangement. Kim stood out with an all-white rose bouquet.

khloe kardashian
Khloe Kardashian is a proud mom to two children. (MEGA)

Most recently, Khloe took to Instagram on May 15, to share a sweet selfie with her niece, Dream Kardashian, 6. “Dreamy Dream….. such a love,” she captioned the photo, along with a white heart emoji. Dream, who is Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna‘s daughter, rocked two side braids and smiled big for the selfie while spending time with her auntie. Many of the TV personality’s 306 million followers flooded the comments with their reactions to the adorable photo. “princess and queen!”, one admirer quipped, while another added, “Dream is so cute.” Rob also added his own comment and wrote, “My loves,” along with a series of emojis.

Khloe welcomed her two kids with her on-and-off (currently off) boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, 32. The basketball star’s ex leading lady recently confirmed she was “single” during the Apr. 6 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. “I am single,” she responded to Jennifer Hudson‘s inquiry. “She is single!” the host gushed, to which she repeated, “I am.” Khloe also dished that she not “yet” used a dating app and would not say “never” to the idea.

