Khloe Kardashian’s Son, 9 Months, Watches Her Do Intense Workout At Home Gym: Video

Khloe Kardashian’s son was there to cheer her on at the gym on Wednesday, April 19. The Kardashians star, 38, shared an adorable video on her Instagram Story of her nine-month-old star sitting on the floor behind her as she did a workout with her trainer Don Brooks (a.k.a. Don-A-Matrix) at her home gym. As Khloe pulled on some fixed weights, her son was there to watch her.

The black-and-white video featured the song “Dreams and Nightmares” by Meek Mill. While Khloe pulled on weights, Don was seen doing some leg raises with an exercise ball between his legs. Her son, who she shares with her ex Tristan Thompson, sat on the floor behind her. Khloe looked fit in a black sports bra and matching leggings and rocked a pair of white sneakers.

She also shared a very short clip of herself doing some leg raises while her baby boy watched. She shared one more clip of Don giving her son a short and sweet motivational speech. It was super cute! Khloe has regularly shared videos of her son joining her during her home workouts, and it’s clearly one of their favorite bonding activities.

After welcoming her son via surrogate in July 2022, Khloe has still not publicly revealed his name, but she has hinted that it also begins with a “T” similar to her ex and her daughter True, 5. She opened up about why she’s kept the name a secret during an interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show earlier in April. “He’s named but I haven’t announced it yet — so originally — he was delivered via surrogate or ‘the stork’ as I like to say — and at first I didn’t know what I was going to name him,” she said, while admitting that she wanted to get to know her son before naming him. “I was waiting for the premiere of our show but I didn’t know it was this far out — so if my daughter outs me, I’m screwed.”