Khloe Kardashian’s Son, 9 Months, Watches Her Do Intense Workout At Home Gym: Video

'The Kardashians' star shared a cute video of her son sitting in on a private training session, where she did some weight training.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 20, 2023 2:26PM EDT
khloe kardashian
View gallery
PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson take daughter True to sister Kim's Paw Patrol premiere as rumors continue about them rekindling their romance. The on-off couple looked happy and relaxed as they joined members of the Kardashian clan for the private screening. Khloe and pro basketball player Tristan were first linked in 2016 when they were spotted spending time together at a nightclub, and they later took a vacation in Mexico. The two confirmed that they were dating that same year and remained very close through much of 2017. The reality television personality eventually confirmed that she was pregnant with the athlete's child that December through a post made to her Instagram account. Kardashian revealed that she was expecting a girl during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that aired the following year. In 2018, it was reported that Thompson was spotted kissing multiple women in several locations, which surprised the clothing designer. That year, she gave birth to True, and the parents later reconciled following the child's birth. Although the two appeared to be going strong in their new roles as parents, the basketball player, just traded to the Sacramento Kings in California, was later caught cheating with several other women, and the two split up in February of 2019. The pair appeared to mend their relationship over the course of that year and were reportedly on good terms by the beginning of 2020. The parents quarantined together during the early stages of the pandemic, and their romance was eventually resumed last August. Earlier this year, it was reported that the couple was planning on expanding their family in the future, although no solid plans have been revealed as of yet. This past June, it was revealed that Kardashian and Thompson had separated, although they were said to still be on good terms at the time of their split. 12 Aug 2021 Pictured: Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian and daughter True. Photo credit: MEGA Th
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were seen meeting up once again to co-parent their adorable daughter True, at dance class. The couple seemed at ease in each other's company after a rocky few months in which Tristan faced new cheating allegations. Khloe dressed casually in black leggings and a black top carried True before Tristan took her and carried her in to the class. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: SplashNews

Khloe Kardashian’s son was there to cheer her on at the gym on Wednesday, April 19. The Kardashians star, 38, shared an adorable video on her Instagram Story of her nine-month-old star sitting on the floor behind her as she did a workout with her trainer Don Brooks (a.k.a. Don-A-Matrix) at her home gym. As Khloe pulled on some fixed weights, her son was there to watch her.

The black-and-white video featured the song “Dreams and Nightmares” by Meek Mill. While Khloe pulled on weights, Don was seen doing some leg raises with an exercise ball between his legs. Her son, who she shares with her ex Tristan Thompsonsat on the floor behind her. Khloe looked fit in a black sports bra and matching leggings and rocked a pair of white sneakers.

She also shared a very short clip of herself doing some leg raises while her baby boy watched. She shared one more clip of Don giving her son a short and sweet motivational speech. It was super cute!  Khloe has regularly shared videos of her son joining her during her home workouts, and it’s clearly one of their favorite bonding activities.

Khloe worked out while her son sweetly watched from the side. (SplashNews)

After welcoming her son via surrogate in July 2022, Khloe has still not publicly revealed his name, but she has hinted that it also begins with a “T” similar to her ex and her daughter True5. She opened up about why she’s kept the name a secret during an interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show earlier in April. “He’s named but I haven’t announced it yet — so originally — he was delivered via surrogate or ‘the stork’ as I like to say — and at first I didn’t know what I was going to name him,” she said, while admitting that she wanted to get to know her son before naming him. “I was waiting for the premiere of our show but I didn’t know it was this far out — so if my daughter outs me, I’m screwed.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad