Khloe Kardashian Rocks Bra Top For 2-Hour Workout As Son, 8 Mos, Watches From Behind

One day after her Good American panel, Khloe Kardashian hit the gym in full makeup on Apr. 19, while her eight-month-old son joined in on the action.

April 19, 2023 8:26PM EDT
Khloe Kardashian leaves the gym after a workout in Beverly Hills, CA on April 23, 2015. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian Ref: SPL1007122 230415 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Marion Curtis/Shutterstock

Busy momma! The Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian, 38, is known for her intense workouts, but now her eight-month-old son has joined in on the fitness routine! While the Good American founder hit the gym on Wednesday, she rocked her go-to black sports bra, black leggings, and white sneakers (watch here). The blonde beauty appeared to have on pink lipstick and false eyelashes while filming inside her home gym alongside her trainer Don Brooks.

“I’m so tired,” Koko stated, before her trainer added, “I feel like going outside.” The proud mom-of-two then noted she wasn’t in the mood to exercise outdoors, before adding that since she wasn’t up for it was likely Don would make her go. “I don’t think we’re going to go outside but, that means I’m probably wrong and we’re going to go outside,” she said while rolling her eyes. Later, her fitness expert reassured the bombshell it was a “nice warm day” to take their routine in the open air.

After that, Khloe took to her Instagram Stories to update her 304 million followers that Don did indeed make her do cardio outdoors. “So, crazy pants did make us run outside,” she said while attempting to catch her breath. The 38-year-old opted to wear her golden-hued tresses down in loose beach waves while she also wore oversized sunglasses to protect her eyes from the bright sun. “And now we’re going back to the gym to do 30 minutes of weights,” she said before adding, “This guys is nuts!”

Once the TV personality was inside, she resumed sharing videos of her two hour workout in black-and-white. While Khloe put her all into some back rows her son, who she shares with her on-and-off (currently off) boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 32, was spotted sitting on the floor as he watched his momma. The little one, whose name is not publicly known, rocked a multi-print jacket and matching pants, that were paired with mini black Vans. Khloe and her ex welcomed their son via surrogate in Aug. 2022. They also share daughter, True, 5.

Aside from her time in the gym, Khloe took to Instagram to show off her little black dress on Apr. 19. “thank you so much to everyone who joined us last night for the @goodamerican EVERY BODY panel,” her caption of the photo alongside model Ashley Graham began. “I am so proud of who we are and what we stand for, and I’m grateful to be able to empower our consumers. Representation in the fashion industry is so important and we will continue to break boundaries and set new standards!!!”

Khloe Kardashian welcomed her son in Aug. 2022. (Marion Curtis/Shutterstock)

Prior to that, Kris Jenner‘s daughter took to Instagram once more to share a special birthday tribute for her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, 44, on Tuesday. “Happy birthday my baby @kourtneykardash!!! I have loved you before even knowing how to love. I have loved you since the moment we met and I have only loved you more with each day since,” her lengthy caption began. In the carousel of throwback photos, Khloe included many childhood snapshots of her and the Lemme founder. “Ok I’m crying tears !! And these videos. I love you beyond words to all eternity,” Kourt wrote in the comments, just after promising her sister to a “wrestling match” for her birthday in June.

