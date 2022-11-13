Dream Kardashian Is So Cute Flashing A Peace Sign At 6th Birthday Party With Khloe: Video

Dream and the KarJenner cousins had a blast at her 'butterfly extravaganza' birthday, as the rest of the family joined in the fun!

November 13, 2022 4:12PM EST
Khloe Kardashian appeared in charge of documenting the KarJenner kids’ parties once again, as she shared videos of her niece Dream Kardashian’s 6th birthday celebration on Saturday, Nov. 12. The daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna had an epic bash, which Khloe referred to as a “butterfly extravaganza” in her Instagram Stories, as seen below. In one of the snaps, Dream flashes a peace sign as she snuggles up to her Aunt Koko.

The bond is clearly strong in the reality show dynasty as the Kardashian siblings have been making sure their offspring show up to recent family events. For Khloe’s birthday, her daughter True and Dream joined Rob on Kylie Jenner’s private jet to kick off the celebrations. In a rare appearance, Rob can be seen in a video posted by Khloe relaxing in his seat while the two adorable cousins jump for joy in front of him and play with the balloons that are decorating every inch of the jet’s interior.

While Rob may be a bit camera-shy, it sounds like Dream is ready for her close-up.  The young star recently shot a commercial with her grandmother Kris Jenner for Amazon Glow, where she “impressed” everyone on set, causing Rob to gush over the ingenue, according to a source who EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife all the details.

“Dream had so much fun shooting the commercial with Kris, she’s already asking when the next one is,” the insider dished. “Rob‘s never going to be a stage dad but he’s so proud of her. Everyone at the shoot was raving about what a natural Dream is and how great she is to work with, she totally impressed everyone.”

As for how Dream’s close-up came to be, a second source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that it was all the famous momager’s idea! “Kris was the one who was initially approached by Amazon for this new partnership. When she learned what the ad was all about, she immediately knew Dream would be perfect for this.”

