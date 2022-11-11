How Khloe Kardashian Feels About Celebrating The Holidays With Ex Tristan Thompson (Exclusive)

With the holidays approaching, Khloe Kardashian, 38, has to decide if she’ll spend Thanksgiving and Christmas with her ex Tristan Thompson, 31. HollywoodLife learned from an EXCLUSIVE KarJenner source that Tristan “has expressed interest” in wanting to ring in the holidays with Khloe, their daughter True, 4, and their 3-month-old son, but according to the insider, “nothing has been set in stone yet.”

“Despite the issues Khloe and Tristan have had in the past, she’s been able to remain focused on maintaining a healthy coparenting relationship with him,” the source EXCLUSIVELY shared. “They had a nice time celebrating Halloween together because they kept it all about the kids. If they can continue being amicable with each other in terms of coparenting, then Khloe is all for it.”

The source further said that The Kardashians star “absolutely encourages Tristan to have a strong bond with his kids and she would never keep him from them,” despite all his past cheating scandals. “Khloe hasn’t completely made up her mind yet,” the insider added about the upcoming holiday plans, “but she feels like it would be no problem celebrating together as a family.”

Another source confirmed to HL that the exes will be together for the holidays. “He is the father of her children, and her family knows that he is so involved in this role,” the insider explained. “What happened between Khloe and Tristan is water under the bridge. She has moved on and so has he. He knows he will never have her back. But Khloe puts the needs of her children before her own and her children need as much love from both of their parents during the holidays as possible, especially with this being their son’s first holiday season.”

And while Khloe’s family members aren’t the biggest fans of Tristan, after everything the NBA star has done to her, they intend to “support” her decision about the holidays no matter what. “The family follows Khloe’s lead, they respect that she knows how to navigate the situation with Tristan so when he’s around they welcome him and if she wants him to take part in holiday celebrations, they will support that,” a KarJenner source revealed. We reached out to Khloe and Tristan’s reps for comment.

After years of ups-and-downs, Khloe finally ended her relationship with Tristan after finding out that the basketball player cheated on her (again) and had a baby boy, Theo, with Maralee Nichols in December 2021. At that point, Khloe already made the decision to have her second child via surrogate, also a boy, with Tristan. Khloe, Tristan, and big sister True welcomed their new little one on August 5.

Khloe and Tristan recently reunited for a Halloween party at Khloe’s house, and they seem to be doing well as co-parents. But sources close to the reality star previously revealed to HollywoodLife that she has no plans to get back together with Tristan, after the paternity scandal. “Far too much has happened over the years and the trust is gone,” they said.