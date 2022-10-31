Tristan Thompson Spotted At Kardashian Halloween Party Reuniting With Khloe: Watch

The NBA star could be spotted in the background of a TikTok that Kim Kardashian's daughter North posted sharing glimpses of their Halloween celebration.

By:
October 31, 2022 10:35AM EDT
tristan thompson, khloe kardashian, true thompson
Image Credit: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock

Tristan Thompson wasn’t scared to spend Halloweekend with his ex Khloe Kardashian and her family. The NBA player, 31, was shown very briefly in the background of a TikTok that North West posted showing off their Halloween party on Sunday, October 30. It looked like he and Khloe, 38, were having a great time bonding with their daughter True4, at the party.

@kimandnorth

♬ original sound – lexie! 🎃🪦•

North shared lots of clips of her family celebrating Halloween set to a sped-up version of “Thriller” by Michael Jackson, plus plenty of looks at her amazing costume as a scary alien. Tristan and Khloe were both shown very briefly. The NBA player rocked a Nike sweater and black pants, and he held a helmet that looked like it was Iron Man from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Khloe stunned in a black jumpsuit with a pair of cat ears and some makeup. True looked adorable dressed as Owlette from the popular kids’ cartoon PJ Masks. 

Aside from the clip in North’s TikTok, Khloe also showed a closer look at True’s costume on Instagram. She posted an adorable photo of her daughter holding her three-month-old baby brother, who was dressed as Tigger from the Winnie The Pooh cartoons. It looked like Khloe’s son’s costume also had some costume Nike sneakers made to match the outfit.

Khloe and Tristan were seen with their daughter at the party. (Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock)

Before Halloween, Khloe did open up about whether she plans to have more kids during an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday. While she’s happy to have both a son and daughter, she said that she doesn’t have future plans. “I [have] one of both, and I think I’m good. Shop is closed. Yes, one of each,” she said.

While Khloe and Tristan reunited for the party and seem to be doing well as co-parents, sources close to the reality star revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that she has no plans to get back together with the NBA player, after the paternity scandal. “Far too much has happened over the years and the trust is gone,” they said. “The last thing she needs in her life again is more Tristan drama. That ship has sailed for her, and she’s glad they can be cordial and co-parent together.”

