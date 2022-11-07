Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Thompson, 4, Pushes Baby Brother’s Stroller In Cute Photo

True Thompson is the cutest big sister in a new photo shared by Khloe Kardashian! In the photo the 38-year-old mother of two shared on Nov. 6, seen below, 4-year-old True pushed her 3-month-old little brother — whose name has yet to be revealed — in his stroller. True looked as adorable as ever in a gray romper and colorful combat boots. She faced away from the camera with the stroller, so her little brother could not be seen.

This was the second glimpse of Khloe’s kids fans got to see within a week, as the Good American founder took to Instagram to share some photos of her family’s Halloweekend festivities on Oct. 30. The first photo she posted showed her firstborn dressed as Owlette from the Disney Junior show PJ Masks and holding her brother, who was dressed as Tigger from Winnie-the-Pooh. A second image showed the little one’s foot, which donned a neutral-colored Nike sneaker.

As fans know, True became a big sister in July when Khloe’s surrogate gave birth to a baby boy. The boy is the second child of Khloe and her basketball player ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 31. The newest addition to Khloe’s family came less than a year after the news of Tristan’s infidelity came out, including the fact that he fathered a child with another woman while with Khloe and knew about it when he and Khloe conceived for the second time.

Khloe has full legal custody of her baby boy, but is still allowing Tristan to be involved in his upbringing. “Even though Khloe will have full custody of the baby, she’s more than happy for Tristan to be present in their child’s life as much as he wants,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about their custody arrangement.

In August, Khloe broke her silence on becoming a mom of two and raved that it was everything she could have ever imagined and then some. “I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts [about being a mom of two]. I [my kids] challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift,” she told Elle. “We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today’s day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they’re exposed to so young. It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much.”

And in October, she gave a hint about her little boy’s name. “My daughter says his name is Snowy,” Khloe revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “It’s not Snowy, so that’s the hint. I swear she does things just to mess with me. But his name is not Snowy.”