Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Thompson, 4, Pushes Baby Brother’s Stroller In Cute Photo

The sweet snapshot is the second image Khloe Kardashian has shared of True and her little brother in a week.

By:
November 7, 2022 10:04PM EST
Khloe Kardashian daughter True
View gallery
Los Angeles, CA - Khloe Kardashian enjoys her Saturday out with her daughter true and her niece Penelope Disick. The trio are seen going to the Calabasas Saddlery for their fun morning together. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 4 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RAAK/JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Looks like Khloe Kardashian is still supporting Kanye's Adidas merch as we spot her taking her daughter True Thompson to a karate class wearing a black pair of Yeezy slides. Khloe is also on auntie duty taking care of her nieces Chicago West and Dream Kardashian. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 1 JUNE 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian dresses sexy as she meets with her daughter True for gymnastic class wearing a revealing black top with distressed denim and heels.Pictured: Khloe KardashianBACKGRID USA 8 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Backgrid

True Thompson is the cutest big sister in a new photo shared by Khloe Kardashian! In the photo the 38-year-old mother of two shared on Nov. 6, seen below, 4-year-old True pushed her 3-month-old little brother — whose name has yet to be revealed — in his stroller. True looked as adorable as ever in a gray romper and colorful combat boots. She faced away from the camera with the stroller, so her little brother could not be seen.

This was the second glimpse of Khloe’s kids fans got to see within a week, as the Good American founder took to Instagram to share some photos of her family’s Halloweekend festivities on Oct. 30. The first photo she posted showed her firstborn dressed as Owlette from the Disney Junior show PJ Masks and holding her brother, who was dressed as Tigger from Winnie-the-Pooh. A second image showed the little one’s foot, which donned a neutral-colored Nike sneaker.

As fans know, True became a big sister in July when Khloe’s surrogate gave birth to a baby boy. The boy is the second child of Khloe and her basketball player ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 31. The newest addition to Khloe’s family came less than a year after the news of Tristan’s infidelity came out, including the fact that he fathered a child with another woman while with Khloe and knew about it when he and Khloe conceived for the second time.

Khloe has full legal custody of her baby boy, but is still allowing Tristan to be involved in his upbringing. “Even though Khloe will have full custody of the baby, she’s more than happy for Tristan to be present in their child’s life as much as he wants,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about their custody arrangement.

In August, Khloe broke her silence on becoming a mom of two and raved that it was everything she could have ever imagined and then some. “I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts [about being a mom of two]. I [my kids] challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift,” she told Elle.  “We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today’s day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they’re exposed to so young. It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much.”

And in October, she gave a hint about her little boy’s name. “My daughter says his name is Snowy,” Khloe revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “It’s not Snowy, so that’s the hint. I swear she does things just to mess with me. But his name is not Snowy.”

