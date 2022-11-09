Khloe Kardashian Shares True & Dream’s Epic Beyonce Dance Party In New Video: ‘These Girls Are So Silly’

Khloé Kardashian is the aunt with the fun house! On the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 8, the 38-year-old reality star and businesswoman posted the most darling videos to her Instagram Story that showed her 4-year-old daughter True dancing with her cousin, Dream Kardashian, the 5-year-old daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna. In the first video, the besties danced around to “Suéltate” from Sing 2, making sure to yell out, “Suéltate!” when the time came. “These girls are so silly,” Khloé wrote over the video.

Dream and True also danced to Whitney Houston‘s iconic hit, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”. Their dance show began with Dream walking out from behind a wall as if she walked onto a runway stage and then strutting her stuff. True followed, but added some adorable squats and hops to her runway walk. The adorable duo then showed off their choreographed routine to the song’s chorus, which included them hugging each other when Whitney sings, “I wanna feel the heat with somebody,” and giving each other a heart sign with their hands when the late pop star sings, “…with somebody who loves me.” Their routine also included several rounds of holding each other’s hands while spinning in circles.

The girls’ finale performance was set to the song “Break My Soul” by Beyoncé. Their routine included many of the above-mentioned dance moves. Khloé was super supportive of the show and displayed her enthusiasm by yelling, “Yeah! Nobody can break our souls!”

As fans know, True and Dream are super close, just as Khloé and Rob were growing up. The pair were last seen together on Oct. 27, when they visited the ‘Haunt O’ Ween’ immersive experience in Los Angeles with the Good American founder. The pair were joined by Natalie Halcro‘s (a friend of Khloé’s) 2-year-old daughter Dove. The trio matched as three black cats for the spooktacular event, as seen below. Khloé also joined in on the fun and wore cat ears and face paint.

True and her mom also dressed up as grey cats for Halloween, which Khloé poked fun at in the caption of her Instagram post showing off the adorable metallic ‘fits. “Ladies and gentlemen…. Grey Kitty!” she began in the post, which also included a real-life grey cat wearing a matching pink collar with her and True. “What True wants, True gets,” she continued. “I know…. I know…. A cat?! For Halloween.”

Before that, True posed with her 3-month-old brother in yet another Halloween costume. True chose to be Owlette from the Disney Junior show PJ Masks and her little brother was dressed in a classic and cozy Tigger suit. True had a big smile on her face as she held her brother, whose name is not yet known. “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” Khloé captioned the snapshot.