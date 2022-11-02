Khloe Kardashian & Daughter True Thompson, 4, Rock Matching Grey Cat Costumes For Halloween

Khloe Kardashian is quite the mama kitty! The reality TV icon, 38, took to her official Instagram account on Wednesday, November 2, to share some purr-iffic matching grey cat costume pics with daughter True Thompson, 4. In the photo carousel, the Good American co-founder rocked an eye-catching grey catsuit and silver thigh high boots, as she held little True on her knee. Both wore grey cat ears, adorable pink collars, and double high buns, and both had kitty noses and whiskers painted on their noses and cheeks. In a second pic, Khloe raised her “paws” to show off her long black “claws.” The next several snaps showed Khloe and True holding a real grey cat with a pink collar, while the final two photos showed True close up, looking absolutely sweet with sparkles around her eyes for the holiday celebrations.

“Ladies and gentlemen…. Grey Kitty!” the mom of two captioned the spooky season pics. “What True wants, True gets. I know…. I know…. A cat?! For Halloween. Ground breaking.” Khloe finished the post with pumpkin and cat emojis. Legions of Khloe’s 278 million followers on the platform took to the comments thread to gush over the sweet photos. “Love this! You looking amazing and I want all the cat videos Lmao,” commented one, while another wrote, True really loves that cat aww.” A fourth reacted with, “The cutest Grey Kitty duo EVER!!!” Yet another wrote, “Actually obsessed.”

The impossibly cute pics weren’t actually her only costume, however. In true “Kardashian” fashion, she also previously dressed up in coordinating costumes with her new little brother, born born via surrogate to Khloe and her ex Tristan Thompson 31, on August 5. They went for a Disney theme, with True rocking an Owlette costume and her infant brother wearing a plush Tigger suit. “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” Khloe captioned the October 30th photo.

Khloe and Tristan haven’t revealed the name of their baby boy, keeping details about him very close to the vest since his late summer birth. But the fashion icon did drop a hint during an October appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “My daughter says his name is Snowy,” she told Kelly. “It’s not Snowy, so that’s the hint. I swear she does things just to mess with me. But his name is not Snowy.”