True Thompson, 4, & Dream Kardashian, 5, Hold Hands In Fairy Wings & Tutus: Photo

The dynamic duo consisting of 4-year-old True Thompson and 5-year-old Dream Kardashian is back at it again! The adorable cousins posed together in tutus and fairy wings in a carousel of photos shared by Khloe Kardashian, 38, on Sept. 20. True, who Khloe shares with Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson, looked adorable in a lilac ensemble with matching white and purple sneakers. Dream, who Rob shares with his ex Blac Chyna, donned a bright pink getup with pink and light blue kicks. Both girls had wands that matched their respective color schemes and styled their hair in piggy tails.

“Once upon a time, in a far away land, there were two little fairies,” Khloe captioned the cute pictures. True and Dream struck several poses for the magical post, such as facing each other while smiling. In the final photo, they sweetly held hands with their backs turned to the camera. Rob, 35, couldn’t help but gush over the photo of his little girl and niece and wrote, “Fairy party”, with loving face emojis and fairy emojis under the pictures.

Although True and Dream weren’t spotted out in public, it’s possible they wore the fun outfits to a local market. The same day Khloe shared the sweet snapshots, she also showed fans a picture of sunflowers True brought to her from the farmer’s market on her Instagram Story.

True and Dream are certainly the dream team, as they often play together and have even worked together. In photos shared on Sept. 15, the pretty pair posed alongside Khloe and their grandmother Kris Jenner, 66, for an advertisement for the children’s clothing retailer, The Children’s Place. The adorable foursome got in the holiday spirit and rocked matching winter-themed pajamas for the collab and sat on a marble staircase surrounded by festive red, gold, and white gifts. Kris gushed about the collaboration on social media that day. “Nothing better than working with my @khloekardashian, True and Dream on this campaign!” she wrote alongside the above-mentioned picture. “You all know I am all about Christmas and I am OBSESSED with @childrensplace matching family jammies!!”

As mentioned earlier, True and Dream spend a great deal of quality time together. Just within the last few months, they debuted their dance moves at their first dance recital in June and then had some fun in the sun together during a family trip to Turks and Caicos the following month. Perhaps they need their own television show to keep up with their fun daily lives!