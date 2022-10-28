Dream Kardashian, 5, & True Thompson, 4, Rock Adorable Cat Face Paint For Halloween Outing With Khloe: Photos

Halloween came early for the dynamic duo of True Thompson, 4, and Dream Kardashian, 5. Khloe Kardashian, 38, brought her daughter and her niece to ‘Haunt O’ Ween’ in Los Angeles on Thursday night (Oct. 27), where the two littles ones adorably dressed up as cats. True and Dream rocked cat face paint and matching black outfits. They posed for photos with Khloe’s pal Natalie Halcro‘s 2-year-old daughter Dove.

Khloe matched the kids with her own cat ears and face paint courtesy of Pro.Face Painting, which Khloe credited in the footage on her Instagram Stories. The Good American co-founder puckered up her lips as she captured a selfie of herself and True at the wild Halloween experience. Khloe wore a black top and matching leather pants, just like Dream and True.

The Kardashians star took videos of the group touring ‘Haunt O’ Ween’ just days before the spooky holiday. One of Khloe’s videos showed Dream adorably dancing to music. She tagged Dream’s father, her brother Rob Kardashian.

True and Dream have truly become the dream team of the KarJenner cousins, as they often play together under Khloe’s supervision. They participate in dance classes together and had their first recital back in June. Khloe posted footage to Instagram of her daughter and niece showing off their moves and gushed over the girls in her caption. “Today was incredible! Our girls had their first dance recital and they were perfection!” she wrote.

Khloe really has her hands full since she welcomed her second child via surrogate in July. The reality star hasn’t revealed the name of her baby boy, who she shares with her ex and True’s dad, Tristan Thompson. Khloe confirmed on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, October 27 that she’s done having kids.

“I [have] one of both, and I think I’m good. Shop is closed,” she said. Khloe also gushed over how “amazing” the surrogacy process was and credited her sister Kim Kardashian with helping her decide to go the surrogacy route to welcome her son. “If it wasn’t for Kimberly, I definitely don’t think I would’ve been as comfortable. I watched her go through her journey and I’m just so grateful for how open she’s always been about her journey,” she said.