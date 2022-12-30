Dream Kardashian, 6, Is Too Cute Dancing With Brother King, 10, In Matching PJs: Video

Blac Chyna's two children had the biggest smiles on their faces as they busted some moves with their mother this week. Watch the fun here.

December 30, 2022 4:04PM EST
Dream Kardashian Blac Chyna
Image Credit: Mega

Blac Chyna and her kids, 6-year-old Dream Kardashian, and King Cairo, 10, are dancing their way into the new year! The reality star and model 34, took to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 27 to share a sweet video of her and her two kids having a dance party in matching pajamas — and it was nothing less than adorable. During the first song, “Miss You” by Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz, King was front and center busting some moves in his red, white, and green plaid pajamas and a bright red beanie. Dream and Chyna happily danced in the background.

The son of Chyna and rapper Tyga and daughter of Chyna and Rob Kardashian next went all out to the viral hit “I’m Good (Blue)” by David Guetta and Bebe Rexha with their mother as they kicked and bounced to the beat of the music. King also showed off some break-dance-type moves. At the end of the video, the siblings ran to their mother to give her a hug. Chyna captioned the fun post with a heart emoji, music emoji, and praying hands emoji, likely showing how thankful she is for her kids, which are her entire heart.

King and Dream made an appearance on their mother’s Instagram a month ago to show off their matching flannel shirts from FashionNova. The first photo Chyna posted showed the dynamic duo smiling at each other and a follow-up photo showed Dream on King’s back. Each of the precious kids posed on their own in the final two pics. “Never a dull moment @NovaKIDS & @FashionNova,” the Black Hamptons actress captioned the post.

On Nov. 10, Chyna posted a video of Dream to celebrate her sixth birthday. In the video, Chyna talked to her daughter from behind the camera and asked her how she felt to be another year older. Dream only answered that she felt “good” and seemed more focused on picking something to watch in the back seat of her mom’s luxury car. “Happy 6th birthday to my beautiful daughter Dream,” her doting mother captioned the clip. “mommy loves you.”

King turned 10 in October, and Chyna made sure to take to the ‘gram to celebrate that as well. “Happy 10th Birthday to my handsome son King, I love you so much!” she wrote to him in the caption of the post, which was accompanied by several photos of him.

