Dream Kardashian, 4, Tells Brother King, 8, She Can Wear Her New Glitter Slides ‘Outside For A Pool Party’

Dream Kardashian and King Cairo got into a hilarious argument about if she could wear her shiny new shoes to the pool, and Blac Chyna caught it all on camera.

It’s called fashion, King Cairo, look it up! Four-year-old Dream Kardashian got adorably frustrated with her big brother when he insisted that she wasn’t allowed to wear her glittery new shoes outside to the pool. Their mom, Blac Chyna, caught the whole silly encounter on camera and shared the drama on Instagram Stories.

The video started with little Dream proudly waving around a pair of tiny slides decorated with rainbow jewels. King Cairo, 8, nonchalantly tells his baby sister that she won’t be wearing them when they hit the pool later. Why? Nobody really knows how an eight-year-old’s logic works. “I wear them outside to a pool party!” Dream yells. King just shrugs.

It appears that everything worked out in the end, as Chyna later shared a video of her kiddos having a blast in the pool and dancing. Dream looked particularly cute in a pink Moschino one-piece swimsuit decorated with a teddy bear. She’s clearly just as stylish as all of her cousins on her dad, Rob Kardashian‘s side!

Sibling quarrels aside, Dream and King are thick as thieves. Chyna posted a sweet photo of her children running around on a playground in December, captioned “My children too raw, real, smart, homegrown! Blessed!” They even twinned in matching grey sweatpants for their fun day. Dream paired hers with a cute purple jacket and blue sneakers, which King Cairo rocked a long-sleeved graphic tee.

It’s hard to believe that Dream is already so old! A source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after her fourth birthday party that her father, Rob, was thrilled to see his big girl happy. “Rob was overjoyed seeing how happy his little girl was — he got emotional,” they said.