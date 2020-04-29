Kendall Jenner To Justin Bieber: See Stars In Their Most Expensive Cars, From Ferraris To Lamborghinis

Be it Drake’s multi-million dollar Ferrari to Kendall Jenner’s classic collection, some of the biggest stars drive some of the most luxurious cars.

An A-List celebrity and an expensive car just go together, right? After all, how odd would it be to see Justin Bieber driving around West Hollywood in a 2001 Ford Taurus station wagon? Wouldn’t it be weird to catch Kylie Jenner and her friends piling into a 2002 Nissan Sentra before heading to The Nice Guy? As cliché as it may sound, a luxury car is a perk of fame and fortune – and some celebs are not shy about dropping some cash on some seriously expensive rides.

Take Kylie Jenner, for example. In April 2020, she reportedly bought a new Holmby Hills estate worth $36.5 million. The seven-bedroom, 14-bathroom property comes with 20 parking spaces, and she’s going to need each and every one. She has quite the collection of luxury cars, according to HotCars.com, which includes a Ferrari 458 Italia, a Ferrari LaFerrari (worth an estimated $1.4 million), a Lamborghini Aventador SV, a pair of Rolls Royce Wraiths, a Ferrari 488 Spider, a Mercedes Maybach, and a couple of Range Rovers.

Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner has a more classic taste when it comes to automobiles. She owns a 1957 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible, a 1969 Chevy Camaro SS convertible, a 1960s Cadillac Eldorado convertible (which was one of the most expensive cars of its day), and a 1965 Ford Mustang convertible. However, she does also has some modern rides, including a Rolls Royce Wraith, a Ferrari 488 Spider, and a Range Rover (according to HotCars.com)

Justin Bieber’s garage is full of some expensive cars, as is Kim Kardashian’s. Kim is no stranger to the finer things in life, and she’s happy to share the wealth with those she loves. She bought Kanye West a $750k Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 for his 35th birthday.

Travis Scott’s slowly catching up with Kim (and Kylie) in terms of expensive rides. He has a Lamborghini Aventador that’s been customized by West Coast Customs, adding to the already astronomical price. However, La Flame’s car doesn’t really touch what Drake has. The “God’s Plan” rapper put down some significant cash to get himself a Ferarri LaFerarri that might blow everyone else away – at least, in terms of the price tag.

Check out the gallery above to see Tracy Morgan’s Bugatti, what Simon Cowell is driving, and the incredible cars that stars have parked in their garages.