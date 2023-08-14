Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Can’t Keep Their Hands Off Each Other At Drake’s Concert: Rare PDA Video

Muy caliente! Kendall Jenner, 27, and Bad Bunny, 29, showed all kinds of PDA during Drake’s August 14 concert in Inglewood, California. In a video captured by a fan, Kendall and Bad Bunny could be seen getting very handsy with each other in the crowd. The singer wrapped his arms around Kendall as she spoke (or maybe even kissed!) in his ear.

They continued to hold hands as they danced to Drake’s music. Kendall and Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, were certainly feeling themselves! Kim Kardashian stood next to the couple but didn’t seem to notice their PDA. An eyewitness told Page Six that Kendall and Bad Bunny were “making out” during the concert.

It appears that things are only heating up between the supermodel and the “Tití Me Preguntó” singer. Kendall and Bad Bunny were first linked in February 2023, and they’ve been mostly private about their romance. They notably walked the Met Gala carpet separately, but they met up later to attend an after-party together. They have been seen out and about on dates, including sitting courtside at a Lakers game, but they’ve never indulged in major PDA like this until now.

The couple did take a romantic trip to Idaho together in July. They kept a low profile, but PEOPLE reported that Kendall and Bad Bunny seemed “in love and super serious” during their secret getaway.

Kendall recently opened up about starting a family of her own. She even declared that she would be moving out of Los Angeles once she got pregnant. “I’m excited for that time in my life,” Kendall told WSJ. Magazine. She’s the only KarJenner family member to not have a child at the moment, but that’s okay with Kendall. “I just know [that time is] not right now,” she added. She’s perfectly fine living her best life with Bad Bunny right now. Who can blame her?