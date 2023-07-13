Kendall Jenner Mocked For Dating NBA Players At The ESPYs: Her ‘Starting Five’ Would Win ‘Every Single Year’

Kendall Jenner was the brunt of a joke made at the 2023 ESPY Awards on July 12. Sports analyst Pat McAfee used Kendall’s past relationships with multiple basketball players as comic fodder while he was presenting on stage at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. “Kendall Jenner’s starting five would win the NBA championship every single year,” Pat said, which earned laughs from the audience. He then pointed to Denver Nuggets player Jamal Murray and said, “You know it, Jamal. If they’re in the bubble, your ass is getting smoked, dude.”

"Kendall Jenner's starting five would win the NBA championship every single year" pic.twitter.com/0xjjR7Klpe — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) July 13, 2023

Kendall, 27, has been in relationship with several famous faces from the NBA over the years. The “starting five” joke comes from a viral 2019 meme that references Devin Booker, Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons, Jordan Clarkson and Kyle Kuzma. Kendall actually responded to the meme on Twitter at the time and said, “2 out of 5 accurate, thanks.” The model was confirming that she’s only dated Devin and Blake out of that group.

Some of Kendall’s family members have gotten in on the “starting five” joke. Just last month, her sister Kim Kardashian wore a “Kendall Starting Five” shirt in a TikTok video with her daughter North West. Kim also rocked the silly t-shirt in the Season 3 trailer of The Kardashians, which premiered on May 25.

All jokes aside, Kendall’s moved on from basketball players and has been linked to singer Bad Bunny, 29, since they were first spotted dining out together in Feb. of this year. As their budding romance continues, a source close to the pair told Entertainment Tonight on May 24, that the “Moscow Mule” rapper is getting serious with Kendall. “He is not only spending more time with Kendall, but with the rest of the family as well,” the insider claimed.

Kendall got together with Bad Bunny after her and Devin split for good in late 2022. The reality star and the professional athlete dated on and off for two years. Following their latest breakup, a source told HollywoodLife that Kendall “has no issue maintaining a friendship with Devin, but she doesn’t see any possibility of reconciliation.” The insider also said that Devin’s focus on his career was one of the major “issues” in their relationship.