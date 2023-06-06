Kim Kardashian Trolls Sister Kendall Jenner In T-Shirt Of Her Surrounded By Her NBA Exes: Watch

Celebrity sisters like to tease each other too! Kim Kardashian, 42, took to TikTok with her daughter, North West, 9, on Jun. 4, to jokingly tease Kendall Jenner, 27. Although the SKIMS founder didn’t explicitly say anything about the model and her NBA ex-boyfriends, Kim made it clear that was her joke by rocking a t-shirt with Kendall surrounded by the athletes. “Hair time,” Kim captioned the video with her mini-me. The black shirt also read “Kendall Starting Five,” referencing Jordan Clarkson, Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons, Kyle Kuzma, and Devin Booker.

Although the meme of Kendall dating those five men has been circulating for nearly four years, she took to Twitter in 2019 to make it clear she has only dated two of them. The 27-year-old was linked to Blake for a few months in 2017, however, she dated Devin on and off from 2020 until their most recent split in Nov. 2022. This wasn’t the first time that Kim rocked the silly t-shirt either, as many pointed out that she sported it in the Season 3 trailer of The Kardashians, which premiered on May 25.

Soon after Kim shared the video via TikTok, a fan account re-posted it via Instagram and allowed the fans to do all the talking in the comments. “It’s the kendall t shirt for me,” one fan joked, while another added, “Kim being more real on tiktok than on her tv show.” One fan couldn’t help but assume that the mother-of-four would be upset if Kendall wore a similar shirt with Kim’s exes. “Kim wearing that shirt? Not that she’s any different with her history, bet she’d be the salty type if Kendall wore a shirt with her exes on it,” the fan wrote.

Other fans in the comments were more focused on reacting to seeing North’s hair routine. “How many products she put in her hair at once,” one fan asked, while another quipped, “Love seeing Kim in a messy bun and T-shirt.” Kim’s daughter, who she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West, rocked a black t-shirt with a young Brad Pitt, 59, on it, and sang along with her mom in the mirror. “I love these videos and to see the relationship with Kim & North. Just adorable,” a third fan penned.

All big sister jokes aside, Kendall has recently been linked to singer Bad Bunny, 29, since they were first spotted dining out together in Feb. of this year. As their budding romance continues, a source close to the pair told Entertainment Tonight on May 24, that the “Moscow Mule” rapper is getting serious with Kendall. “He is not only spending more time with Kendall, but with the rest of the family as well,” the insider claimed. Not only did they add that Bad Bunny is “getting more serious” but that, there is “potential” for a “long term” relationship between the two. Prior to Kendall, the 29-year-old was linked to Gabriela Berlingeri for over five years.