Bad Bunny Wears A ‘K’ Necklace For Kendall Jenner & Calls Her ‘Mami’ In New Video

Bad Bunny went on an Instagram Story posting spree throughout Aug. 27, and some of his shots shared a look inside his relationship with Kendall Jenner. First, the rapper shared a close-up image of himself in a car, which revealed that he was wearing a necklace with a “K” charm hanging from the chain. The “K” appears to be a reference to his model girlfriend.

I need a man in my life that’s gonna wear a necklace w my initial like Benito wears Kendall’s 😭 that’s cuuute #badbunny #kendall pic.twitter.com/aoRuislTgx — CHI CHI (@a_siangoddess) August 28, 2023

Then, he posted a video of a chipmunk that he and Kendall came across while on a walk. Kendall can be heard speaking to the animal in a baby voice in the background, although she never appears on camera. “Mami, be careful,” Bad Bunny says, as Kendall gets closer to the chipmunk. Kendall’s legs then appear on the screen as she walks away and asks, “Rabies?”

Bad Bunny diciendo 'Mami be careful' a Kendall Jenner porque hay una ardilla. Mi nuevo vídeo favorito. pic.twitter.com/euYhf4xn0T — Jaume Miranda (@mossenmiranda) August 28, 2023

Kendall and Bad Bunny were first linked in February 2023 when they were seen at the same restaurant together. The following month, Bad Bunny seemed to throw some shade at Kendall’s ex, Devin Booker, who plays in the NBA for the Phoenix Suns. On the song “Coco Chanel,” the singer sang lyrics that translate to “The sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix, she knows it.”

Various sightings of the two together continued over the next couple of months. They also both attended the Met Gala in May, and although they walked the red carpet separately, they were seen heading to the same after-party. For the most part, Kendall and Bad Bunny seemed to be keeping their relationship low-key and out of the public eye. However, earlier this month, they weren’t shy about packing on the PDA while attending Drake’s concert in Los Angeles.

“They definitely seem in love and super serious,” a source recently told PEOPLE, adding that the two looked “so happy together” while on a summer trip to Idaho in July. However, while Kendall has now been featured on Bad Bunny’s Instagram, the model herself is generally very private when it comes to her love life. She has yet to go IG official with Benito on her own page.