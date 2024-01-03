Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Reportedly Reunite in Barbados After Their Breakup

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are apparently friendly exes — or something more! The former pair were spotted reuniting in Barbados while ringing in 2024 with a group of friends, according to multiple reports.

On January 3, TMZ reported that Kendall, 28, and Bad Bunny, 29, have remained amicable following their late 2023 split and enjoyed a trip to the Caribbean with mutual friends, including Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber. “[They] aren’t dating, even [though] they were just seen together,” an insider told Daily Mail. “They are very friendly with each other and again, something might happen when they have more time to spend with each other, but they are not giving it time it would deserve to make it work.”

The source added, “They all have similar friends and hang out in the same circles, that is why they got together in the first place. … You’ll see them together again and again. Will it lead to them getting back together romantically or a friends with benefits [situation]? Those options are on the table, but right now, nothing is official between the two.”

I think Bad Bunny misses Kendall Jenner 😁pic.twitter.com/NFjx0D5PNX — Zowae (@Zowae_) December 30, 2023

Last month, several outlets reported that the Kardashians star and the “MONACO” rapper called it quits nearly a year after they sparked romance rumors in the first place.

Throughout 2023, the duo kept their romance super low-key, refraining from ever mentioning each other’s name in public. However, they posed for pictures together as part of Gucci’s luggage campaign, looking happy and cozy in the joint photo shoot.

Over the summer, Kendall opened up about how she views romance, noting that she normally wants to “fight for relationships” rather than just give up on someone.

“I love really hard, and I love without apology,” the 818 Tequila founder told Harper Bazaar in August 2023. “I don’t like goodbyes, and I will fight to not have to say ‘goodbye.’ I will always fight for relationships. I’ve been that way since I was little, although I was shy and sometimes very closed off. I don’t give up on anything. Some people aren’t willing to meet me at that level. But that’s OK. I’d rather do that than shut myself off to something and not give it a proper chance.”

One month before their reported split, Kendall sparked breakup rumors that November by posting what fans thought was cryptic Instagram caption, which read, “What’s meant for me will simply find me.” However, this wasn’t the first time that the reality TV star has said this. Many recalled Kendall saying this exact phrase during her summer 2023 Calvin Klein campaign during a promotional ad for the brand.