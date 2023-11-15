Did Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Break Up? She Posts Cryptic Message About ‘What’s Meant’ for Her

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner recently shared an inspirational message, but fans took it as a hint for something else. After writing about “what’s meant” for her, fans asked the 28-year-old Kardashians star if this was a sign that she and Bad Bunny had broken up.

“What’s meant for me will simply find me,” Kendall captioned a scenic Instagram post on November 14, featuring a tranquil sunset backdrop. The empowering statement is from her summer 2023 Calvin Klein campaign. In a promotional video shared in August, Kendall was heard saying, “I don’t chase, I attract. What’s meant for me will simply find me.”

Nevertheless, many fans assumed that Kendall and Bad Bunny, 29, split after reading her caption.

“Sounds like a breakup post,” one commenter wrote. “Did conejo malo hurt you??!” another asked, referring to the “MONACO” artist. “Damn bro, who hurt you!!!” a third wondered.

Others, however, were quick to point out that Kendall was not suggesting that she and Bad Bunny were over. “Bad Bunny just liked this, relax,” one fan pointed out. “It’s just an affirmation that she says. Three days ago, they were together,” a separate Instagram user commented.

Bad Bunny and Kendall were, in fact, recently seen together, and appear to still be going strong. The pair were photographed having breakfast in Beverly Hills shortly after celebrating Halloween two weeks ago. For the spooky day, the 818 Tequila founder dressed up as the late Marilyn Monroe. Though she did not share any pictures with her boyfriend, they were spotted leaving her epic Halloween bash together.

The duo has not outwardly made their relationship Instagram official, but they posed together for a Gucci campaign in September. Images of the lovebirds were released by the brand to promote its new luggage collection, and Kendall and Bad Bunny were seen smiling and getting close in the photo shoot. Not only that, but after he hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time in October, Kendall attended a New York City afterparty for her beau to celebrate him.

While Kendall and Bad Bunny aren’t trying to hide their romance, fans have not heard any mention of him yet during the latest season of The Kardashians. However, this is likely because season 4 was filmed between February and July. The reality TV star and the “Ojitos lindos” rapper started dating earlier this year around the same time that the show began filming.

Just months before she began dating Bad Bunny, Kendall split from her former boyfriend Devin Booker. The two were first linked in 2020 and didn’t confirm their relationship until the following year. After briefly splitting in mid-2022, the exes called it quits for good at the end of that year.