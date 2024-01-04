 Kendall Jenner Stuns in Sexy Sheer Dress on a Beach: Photos – Hollywood Life

Kendall Jenner Sizzles in Sexy Sheer Dress on the Beach Amid Bad Bunny Reunion Rumors

The reality star looked gorgeous as she rang in 2024 on a beach, while reflecting on the passage of time and looking forward in the new year.

January 4, 2024
Kendall Jenner kicked off 2024 with a sexy dress in a new set of photos on Instagram on Wednesday, January 3. The model, 28, looked fabulous as she struck a few poses on a beach in a sheer, white dress from Fwrd at the start of the new year. She sipped white wine as she danced around in the sand and even posed for a photo with her pal Hailey Bieber. 

Kendall’s dress was long and had an ivory trim to it, and it looked like it flowed in the wind. It also had a cut out around her stomach. She looked gorgeous as she had her hair tied back and accessorized with a pair of large earrings. In the photo with Hailey, the Rhode founder also sported a white dress with thin straps.

As the new year begins, Kendall shared an encouraging message to fans to appreciate every moment. “Years pass, and they seem faster and faster. presence and time is all i can ask for. so grateful for what has past, so optimistic for what’s to come. go love on the people you hold close to your heart, and don’t waste a second,” she wrote with a heart emoji. “2024, shower me with love and laughter, gratitude and growth, patience and presence.”

Kendall’s post comes shortly after it was reported that she had reunited with her ex-boyfriend Bad Bunny during a New Year’s getaway to Barbados with friends. The trip came after they split up towards the end of 2023 after a few months of dating.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

It was reported that despite the split, the former couple have stayed close friends, and they saw each other on vacation with other stars like Hailey and her husband, Justin Bieber. An insider did admit that Kendall isn’t back together with the “Monaco” rapper in a report from Daily Mail. “[They] aren’t dating, even [though] they were just seen together,” they said. “They are very friendly with each other and again, something might happen when they have more time to spend with each other, but they are not giving it time it would deserve to make it work.”

