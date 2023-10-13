Kendall Jenner Is ‘Obsessed’ With This $11 Lengthening Mascara

Image Credit: Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

Your choice of mascara can make or break your entire makeup look — it’s the finishing touch that brings it all together and you don’t even need to break the bank — our favorite is only $11! “My favorite mascara from the brand is the L’Oréal Paris Original Telescopic Mascara—I’m obsessed with how it makes my lashes look,” Kendall Jenner shared with Harper’s Baazar. This mascara is able to elongate your lashes to its fullest potential and you’ll never have to worry about clumps again. Whether you’re just running out to get coffee or going out to the club — you’ll feel just as red-carpet-ready as Kendall.

Shop the L’Oréal Paris Original Telescopic Mascara for $10.97 on Amazon today!

This mascara has a unique brush with two different sides that aim to erase all the common problems with mascara. The flat side of the flexible precision brush can lengthen your lashes by 60%, while the comb side of the brush separates your lashes and avoids clumps. It’s a flexible slim wand, so you’ll acquire so much length without any bulkiness. L’Oréal also ensures contact wearers can wear without irritation — it’s allergy-tested and suitable for sensitive eyes. You get all the benefits in one mascara with L’Oréal’s Telescopic.

Kendall isn’t the only one who fell in love with this mascara — it has 18,517 reviews on Amazon! “This is the best mascara I’ve ever tried. Makes eyelashes super long,” one reviewer wrote. Another said, “I am OBSESSED. Finally found a mascara I’d purchase twice! It really lengthens and lifts my lashes while giving it volume. Not clumpy. This mascara definitely makes my lashes and makeup as a whole pop.”