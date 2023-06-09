Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Enjoy Casual Lunch Date On Rare Public Outing Together: Photos

Kendall Jenner spent time with her rumored boyfriend Bad Bunny on a casual lunch date on June 8. The reality star, 27, and the Puerto Rican rapper, 29, stepped out in Beverly Hills and grabbed a bit to eat together, further fueling the ongoing rumors about their relationship. Kendall and Bad Bunny haven’t confirmed that they’re dating, even though they’ve been spotted together several times since February, four months after Kendall’s split from NBA star Devin Booker, 26.

For the lunch date, Kendall looked fabulous, as always, in a brown leather jacket that she wore over a white crop top. Kris Jenner‘s daughter also rocked blue jeans, with a black belt, plus white and black Adidas sneakers. She carried a black purse over her shoulder, and wore a pair of black sunglasses on top of her head, as she let her brunette hair down.

Bad Bunny, meanwhile, dressed casually in a grey hoodie sweatshirt with brown pants and black and white sneakers. The Grammy Award winner also had on backwards blue baseball cap. Kendall and Bad Bunny walked next to each other as they arrived at their lunch spot for their latest date.

While Kendall and Bad Bunny haven’t confirmed their romance, it’s hard to believe they aren’t an item, given all the evidence. Between April and May, the pair were seen riding horses together, enjoying some quality time at Coachella, heading to a dinner date in New York City‘s Carbone restaurant, attending a 2023 Met Gala after-party together, and sitting courtside at a Lakers Game. They were also reported to be “openly kissing” and “being very affectionate” on a sushi date in March.

Before their latest lunch date, a person close told Kendall told Entertainment Tonight that Bad Bunny has met Kendall’s famous family. The insider also claimed that Bad Bunny and Kendall’s romance “is getting more serious” and there is “potential” for a “long term” relationship between the two. As for Kendall, she is specifically enjoying the “low-key” aspect of their romance and “is excited about where they’re headed,” the source said.