Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Enjoy Casual Lunch Date On Rare Public Outing Together: Photos

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny went to lunch together in Beverly Hills amidst their budding romance, which neither star has confirmed.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
June 9, 2023 9:15AM EDT
Kendall Jenner
View gallery
New York, NY - Model Kendall Jenner leaves little to the imagination while heading to a private residence with her boyfriend Bad Bunny after the Met Gala in New York. Pictured: Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 1 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: JosiahW / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: New couple Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny step out for a casual brunch in Beverly Hills. The duo went low key for the outing, with the 27-year-old supermodel sporting jeans and sneakers and her rapper beau in a baseball hat and hoodie. Kendall ended her two-year romance with NBA star Devin Booker last November and has been dating the Puerto Rican musician - real name is Benito Antonio Martínez- for the last four months. At one point the reality TV star appeared shy, appearing to hide her face from cameras. 08 Jun 2023 Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny. Photo credit: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA992617_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Santa Monica, CA - Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny attend a birthday party for Yung Taco. The group of friends started with dinner at Giorgio Baldi and walked next door to the Shore Bar to continue celebrations. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 14 MAY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

Kendall Jenner spent time with her rumored boyfriend Bad Bunny on a casual lunch date on June 8. The reality star, 27, and the Puerto Rican rapper, 29, stepped out in Beverly Hills and grabbed a bit to eat together, further fueling the ongoing rumors about their relationship. Kendall and Bad Bunny haven’t confirmed that they’re dating, even though they’ve been spotted together several times since February, four months after Kendall’s split from NBA star Devin Booker, 26.

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny on a lunch date in Beverly Hills on June 8 (Photo: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA)

For the lunch date, Kendall looked fabulous, as always, in a brown leather jacket that she wore over a white crop top. Kris Jenner‘s daughter also rocked blue jeans, with a black belt, plus white and black Adidas sneakers. She carried a black purse over her shoulder, and wore a pair of black sunglasses on top of her head, as she let her brunette hair down.

Bad Bunny, meanwhile, dressed casually in a grey hoodie sweatshirt with brown pants and black and white sneakers. The Grammy Award winner also had on backwards blue baseball cap. Kendall and Bad Bunny walked next to each other as they arrived at their lunch spot for their latest date.

Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner grab lunch in Beverly Hills on June 8 (Photo: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA)

While Kendall and Bad Bunny haven’t confirmed their romance, it’s hard to believe they aren’t an item, given all the evidence. Between April and May, the pair were seen riding horses together, enjoying some quality time at Coachella, heading to a dinner date in New York City‘s Carbone restaurant, attending a 2023 Met Gala after-party together, and sitting courtside at a Lakers Game. They were also reported to be “openly kissing” and “being very affectionate” on a sushi date in March.

Before their latest lunch date, a person close told Kendall told Entertainment Tonight that Bad Bunny has met Kendall’s famous family. The insider also claimed that Bad Bunny and Kendall’s romance “is getting more serious” and there is “potential” for a “long term” relationship between the two. As for Kendall, she is specifically enjoying the “low-key” aspect of their romance and “is excited about where they’re headed,” the source said.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad