Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Reportedly Split After Less Than a Year Together

Image Credit: David Fisher/Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock

It looks like Kendall Jenner, 28, and Bad Bunny, 29, are no more. The model and rapper have called it quits after dating for less than a year, a source told PEOPLE. No reason for the alleged split has been given, but the news comes after the couple sparked split speculation due to spending a lot of time apart recently.

Kendall was most recently seen out and about with friends in Aspen, CO. The last time she her now ex-boyfriend were spotted together was in October, when they enjoyed brunch in Beverly Hills, CA. The outing took place one day after Kendall threw a Halloween party and dressed like Marilyn Monroe.

After that, Bad Bunny was seen out with a friend on November 16, which is around the same time Kendall posted a cryptic caption, which can be seen above, that many thought was a hint to their split. “What’s meant for me, will simply find me,” she captioned a photo of a sunset. She also shared photos, which can be seen above, of her taking part in random activities with friends the next day.

Kendall and Bad Bunny first went public with their romance in February, but have remained pretty private about it. Apart from going on outings that were sometimes full of PDA, the two remained tightlipped about the status of their relationship and Kendall has previously expressed that she’d like to keep her love life as private as possible. “People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life,” Bad Bunny also told Rolling Stone in June 2023.

Shortly after the former lovebirds were first linked, a source told PEOPLE they seemed to “definitely be in love” and were getting “super serious.” They enjoyed a romantic trip to Idaho in July, and the insider claimed their connection was a strong one. They also claimed that they were able to enjoy time out without too many people noticing. “They’re really friendly. Kendall is so low key that plenty of guests don’t even know who she was,” the source shared.

Before Kendall started a romance with Bad Bunny, she was involved in an on and off relationship with NBA player Devin Booker.