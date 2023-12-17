Kendall Jenner Sparks Bad Bunny Split Speculation With Solo Outing in Aspen: Photos

Image Credit: Marc Patrick/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner, 28, has many people wondering if she and Bad Bunny, 29, are still dating after she spent time with just friends in Aspen, CO this week. The model was photographed going on an outing with pals Lauren Perez and David Waltzer on Friday and flashed smiles as she walked without her significant other. She wore a long brown fur coat, sheer black tights, and black flat shoes during the outing, and had her long hair down.

Amid Kendall’s latest outing, rumors have continued to swirl about Kendall and Bad Bunny’s relationship status since they haven’t been publicly seen together since October 29, when they enjoyed breakfast together in Beverly Hills, CA. It was the morning after Kendall threw a big Halloween party and dressed up like Marilyn Monroe while Bad Bunny wore a formal ensemble, according to TMZ.

Bad Bunny was later seen on an outing with a friend on November 16, which was the same time Kendall shared a cryptic message that some said sounded like a “break up” post. “What’s meant for me, will simply find me,” the beauty captioned a photo of a sunset, which can be seen below. She also shared photos, which can be seen above, of her taking part in random activities with friends the next day.

Kendall and Bad Bunny’s romance first went public back in February. Since then, they haven’t been shy about going on various PDA-filled outings. From concerts to dinner dates, the loved up stars seemed to be going strong. In May, a source also said that Bad Bunny was getting “more serious” about the romance.

“He is not only spending more time with Kendall, but with the rest of the family as well,” the source told Entertainment Tonight. They also claimed their relationship was “getting more serious” and said there was “potential” for a “long term” relationship between them.

“They’re both always laughing and smiling together and have similar family values,” the source added before claiming that Kendall was “excited about where they’re headed.”