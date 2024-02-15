 Taylor Swift Reacts To Travis Kelce Singing ‘You Belong With Me’ – Hollywood Life

Taylor Swift Gushes Travis Kelce Singing ‘You Belong With Me’ to Her Was the ‘Most Romantic Thing Ever’

Taylor Swift had the perfect reaction to Travis Kelce serenading her to her own song at the Super Bowl LVIII afterparty.

Taylor Swift, 34, loved the moment that Travis Kelce, 34, sang “You Belong With Me” to her at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl afterparty. In a video that went viral on Twitter on Wednesday, February 14, the couple chatted with Drew Taggart from The Chainsmokers and his girlfriend, model Marianne Fonseca, at the crowded club about Travis serenading Taylor to her own song. “I love how he just came very quickly when your song was on,” Marianne told the pop star. “That was the most romantic thing ever,” Taylor responded.

As the girls introduced themselves to one another, Travis told Drew, who was DJing the party, that he played “You Belong With Me” at the “perfect” time. “I was literally coming out of the bathroom, and I’m like, ‘Yes!’ ” the tight end said. Taylor revealed that the couple “met in the middle” to sing the romantic 2008 song to each other. “I was like, ‘What is happening in my life right now?’ ” she said.

The video ended with Travis giving his girlfriend a sweet kiss on the cheek.

When “You Belong With Me” came on at the Las Vegas club, Travis was standing near the DJ booth, while Taylor was a bit of distance away from him in the crowd. The NFL star threw his hands in the air as he recited the lyrics to the song. The couple also pointed at each other to the lyrics, “Can’t you see/ You belong with me.”

Travis and Taylor also shared a special moment to another song from her Fearless album at the Super Bowl afterparty. A different video taken at the Las Vegas club showed the pair dancing and kissing as a techno version of “Love Story” played out loud. Taylor leaned in close to her boyfriend as they locked lips in front of the fan taking the video.

Earlier that evening, Taylor cheered on Travis at Allegiant Stadium as the Chiefs won their third Super Bowl in five years. The “Afterglow” singer sat in a suite with her pals Blake Lively, Ice Spice, and Ashley Avignone, as well as Travis’ mom Donna Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce. Taylor’s parents were also at the game and even went to the afterparty at the club with her.

Taylor flew out of Tokyo, Japan, where she was performing in her Eras Tour, just one day ahead of the Super Bowl. After celebrating Travis’ big win in Vegas, Taylor flew to Australia for the next stop on her tour. She’s performing in Melbourne from February 16 to February 18, and then in Sydney from February 23 to February 26.  It’s unclear if Travis will make it to her international shows now that the NFL season is done.

