Leonardo DiCaprio Gets Roasted About Dating History During Nickelodeon NFL Broadcast

Leonardo DiCaprio was roasted from an unexpected place as he attended Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11. The Don’t Look Up star, 49, got a few roasts thrown his way from Nickelodeon cartoon characters during the kids’ TV network’s broadcast of the game. Spongebob Squarepants commented on Leo’s past dating history during the game.

As the screen cut to Leo, he was wearing a black jacket, as well as shades and a black baseball cap. One of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (who is also named Leonardo) flashed on screen and one of the commentators made his own joke about the Catch Me If You Can star and the TMNT’s affinity for pizza. He quipped, “Leonardo ‘da cap is low.” After that, Spongebob chimed in with his joke. “Leonardo DiCaprio, 25,” the iconic character said before giggling. “That’s about his dating history.”

SpongeBob makes a joke about Leonardo DiCaprio on the Nickelodeon #SuperBowl stream. “Leonardo DiCaprio, 25! That’s his dating history.” pic.twitter.com/e8YXhj1czK — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 12, 2024

One social media, a bunch of viewers showed their appreciation for the roast, as well as the reference to a classic Spongebob Squarepants joke. “Spongebob yelling ’25!’ when leo decaprio was mentioned OHHHHH,” one fan wrote. “Not only did he make a vague reference to Leo’s dating history but he used a Spongebob reference to do it,” another person posted. “Imagine getting roasted by Spongebob.”

Over the years, The Wolf of Wall Street star has dated quite a few beautiful supermodels, but in recent years, a few fans have noticed a trend in him dating women aged 25 and younger, per NPR. Some people on social media have criticized Leo for dating women who are many years younger than him in recent years.

Most recently, Leo has been romantically linked with model Vittoria Ceretti, 25. Back in November, an insider revealed that things were “going so well” with the two of them in a report from Us Weekly. “He says she’s not only gorgeous, but super down-to-earth, and they have a ton in common,” they said. “She’s not intimidated by his fame at all — she even makes fun of it, ‘the model and the movie star.'”