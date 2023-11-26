Leonardo DiCaprio Appears to Get More Serious With GF Vittoria Ceretti as He Hangs Out With Her Family in London

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Leonardo DiCaprio, 49, was photographed spending time with his new girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, 25, and her family in London, England on Thursday. The actor and the model were photographed walking outside while chatting and spending time together as they dressed in casual outfits. He wore a white shirt under a black jacket, gray pants, black sneakers, and a black baseball cap while she wore a long black coat with a gray scarf, jeans, and black sneakers.

In addition to wearing a casual outfit, Leo seemed to try to not attract attention from outsiders by wearing a light blue face mask. He was holding his phone at one point, and Vittoria chatted on her phone for a bit as they the tight-knit group enjoyed the cool weather.

Leo’s latest outing with Vittoria and her family comes three weeks after it was reported the lovebirds were now “exclusive” in their romance. A source told Us Weekly that the Titanic star is “completely smitten” with the beauty and things are going well. “It’s going so well that Leo’s actually being exclusive,” the source said.

“He says she’s not only gorgeous, but super down-to-earth, and they have a ton in common,” the source also added. After Leo and Vittoria were seen showing off PDA at a Halloween party a few weeks ago, the insider claimed it was a big deal and proved how good the relationship is going because he “doesn’t do that often.”

“She’s not intimidated by his fame at all — she even makes fun of it, ‘the model and the movie star,’” the source also claimed when talking about Vittoria’s reaction to dating a big celebrity. “Leo finds it refreshing.” Noting the 20-plus-year age gap between them, the source said it “clearly isn’t an issue for him,” because he says she’s “an old soul.”

Leo and Vittoria were first romantically linked in August. Before that, he was romantically linked to model Gigi Hadid.