Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, Reportedly Dating Vittoria Ceretti, 25: ‘Much More’ Than a ‘Fling’

It’s getting serious between Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, and his latest conquest, model Vittoria Ceretti, 25. That’s according to a new report by Page Six, which claims things are heating up between the duo. “They’ve been spending quite a bit of time together over the past few months, and they’re enjoying getting to know one another on a deeper level,” a source told the outlet for a September 22, 2023, report.

Another insider told Page Six that they were spotted attending the Vogue World: London party just last week. “Leo and Vittoria were chatting and dancing together all night,” the spy reportedly said. “From the looks of it, their romance is much more than a passing fling.”

Leo and Vittoria were first linked by the outlet in August, when they obtained a video of the pair making out at a club in Ibiza in the wee hours of the morning. In the clip, Vittoria slayed a sparkling gold crop top with jeans and high ponytail while embracing and passionately kissing the Shutter Island star. They were subsequently spotted grabbing ice cream and iced coffee in the laid-back town of Santa Barbara, California, on August 23.

Page Six’s latest report seems to put to rest previous rumors that Leo and supermodel Gigi Hadid were embarking on a potential romance. Most recently, the mom of one and Leo were seen by a Page Six insider at David Rosenberg’s annual party ahead of July 4th. “Leo and Gigi were talking to each other,” the source said for a July 3 report. “She seemed thrilled. Everyone thought they were together [as a couple.]”

“The way they were talking to each other,” the source continued. “You could feel the energy.”

That “energy” seems now to have effectively transferred to Vittoria, who was born and raised in Italy and has modeled for Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Alexander McQueen, among many others.