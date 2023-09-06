Vittoria Ceretti: What to Know About Model Dating Leonardo DiCaprio

Image Credit: Zabulon Laurent/ABACA/Shutterstock

Leonardo DiCaprio seems to have a new lady in his life. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor, 48, was seen locking lips with model Vittoria Ceretti, 25, at a nightclub in Ibiza in a new video, released by Page Six on Wednesday, Sep. 6. Leo and Vitto’s PDA moment reportedly took place while they were both out at Hi Ibiza on Aug. 9. The rumored couple have been seen out and about since the video was taken, including on a coffee date in Santa Barbara at the end of August.

HollywoodLife has gathered all the details you need to know about the new beauty that Leo is dating here!

Vitto Has Been Modeling Since She Was 14

Vittoria, who also goes by Vitto, began her modeling career when she was a finalist in Elite’s “Model Look” contest at 14. She was signed by the agency after making the final round, per Business of Fashion. Her first show was in Milan for Kristina Ti.

She Was Born And Raised In Italy

Vitto was born in the small town of Brescia, but as she grew in the modeling world, she began traveling to many other cities, like Milan, as she explained in a 2016 Vogue interview. After growing up in Italy, she moved to Long Island City in New York to continue her modeling career. In that interview, she revealed her Italian roots were a part of what brands she wanted to work with. “I’ve always wanted to walk Prada, since I’m Italian,” she said about getting to walk in her first show for the brand. “It was really a big thing for me.”

She’s Walked The Runway For Tons Of Major Designers

As one of the most popular models in Italy, Vittoria has been featured in shows for tons of huge brands and designers. As mentioned above, she was featured in a Prada show, but she’s also modeled designs by Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Alexander McQueen. She’s also been featured in campaigns for Versace, Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, and many other luxury brands.

If She Wasn’t A Model, She’d Be Acting Or In Psychology

While Vitto seems very happy and successful as a model, she did reveal that if she’d chosen a different career path, she may have tried to be an actress or a psychologist, according to a 2017 interview with Vogue France. In that same interview, she also revealed that she’s a fan of reptiles and had two pet snakes.

She Was Married To An Italian DJ

Vittoria revealed that she tied the knot to Matteo Milleri in a beautiful ceremony in Ibiza on June 1, 2020. She posted some photos of their picturesque ceremony on her Instagram. Matteo is a DJ and half of the group Tale of Us. Of course, as a model, her dress was absolutely beautiful with a Jacquemus’ La robe Manosque dress, according to Grazia. While it doesn’t seem like she’s announced her separation from her husband, her recent sightings with Leo make it seem as though they’ve split.