Leonardo DiCaprio Steps Out For Ice Cream & Iced Coffee In Santa Barbara With Model Vittoria Ceretti: Photos

There’s never a shortage of models surrounding Leonardo DiCaprio, 48. In his latest such outing, the Great Gatsby star was seen stepping out in the upscale enclave of Santa Barbara with brunette beauty Vittoria Ceretti, 25. In photos you can SEE HERE via Page Six, the Hollywood icon wore a white tee shirt and beige cargo shorts to grab iced coffee with the model. He finished the laid-back look with a beige hat and dark sneakers, and wore a protective face mask — potentially to obscure his appearance from photographers. He hung a pair of sunglasses casually on the front of his shirt.

Vittoria, who has modeled for Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton, and Fendi, among many others, matched his vibe with a long sleeved shirt and black bike shorts, accessorizing with sneakers, sunglasses, and a navy-blue handbag. The Italian model wore her dark hair straight and parted down the middle. In other pics, Vittoria shed the long-sleeved shirt to reveal a form-fitting black tank top as she enjoyed an old-fashioned ice cream cone while chatting with the Shutter Island star.

Vittoria is the latest in a long line of models to be linked, at least briefly, with the actor. In late July, he was seen spending time on a boat in Sardinia with British model Neelam Gill — though she denied any rumors of romance in short order. “Just to clear up any rumors … I am not Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘new flame,’” she wrote via Instagram Stories on Friday, July 28.

More persistently, speculation about a potential relationship with supermodel and mom of one Gigi Hadid has continued. Most recently, the would-be duo was seen hanging out at a July party in the Hamptons — and a witness said there was “energy” between them.

“Leo and Gigi were talking to each other. She seemed thrilled,” a source told Page Six last month. “Everyone thought they were together [as a couple]. The way they were talking to each other,” the insider continued. “You could feel the energy.”