Leonardo DiCaprio Enjoys Italian Vacay With Rumored GF Neelam Gill On A Luxury Yacht In Sardinia

Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, further fueled romance rumors with model Neelam Gill, 28, when they took a vacation to Italy. The Titanic star and his rumored new girlfriend were spotted spending time on a luxury yacht in Sardinia on Friday, July 28. Leo appeared to be shirtless on the boat, while Neelam rocked a light blue string bikini and a pair of black sunglasses. Leo sat down and stared off into the distance as Neelam modeled her gorgeous body on the yacht.

Four days before they were photographed in Italy, Leo and Neelam were seen heading towards that same yacht docked in St. Tropez on the French Riviera, according to Page Six. The pair were joined by a group of friends including Leo’s actor buddy Tobey Maguire. A source told Page Six that Leo “has been spending time with friends and family” this summer. But is Neelam more than a friend?

Leo and Neelam have been seen together several times since May, leading fans to believe that they’re an item. Leo’s summer pics with the gorgeous model come after he was romantically linked to another model, Gigi Hadid, 28. Leo and the blonde bombshell first touched off speculation regarding their relationship in September of 2022, when they were seen hanging out during New York Fashion Week. After the frenzy died down, however, they were again spotted together at a private party in the Hamptons ahead of the fourth of July. A Page Six source told the outlet that the mom of one appeared to be “thrilled.” “Leo and Gigi were talking to each other,” the source divulged. “She seemed thrilled. Everyone thought they were together [as a couple].”

Although several reports about the romance have claimed that Gigi is not taking her relationship with the Oscar winner too seriously, one report claimed that Gigi is head over heels for Leo.“Gigi keeps spending time with Leo in NYC,” a person reportedly in Gigi’s inner circle claimed to PEOPLE in Nov. 2022. They added that Leo is “very understanding” that Gigi is a mom first and foremost to her 2-year-old daughter Khai and is quite accommodating to her schedule. “[He] works around her schedule to see her — it’s very sweet. Gigi is smitten,” the source noted.