Gigi Hadid Shares Sweet New Photos Of Daughter Khai As She Nears Her 1st Birthday

In a new photo dump, Gigi Hadid shared some candid photos of daughter Khai ahead of her first birthday in September.

Gigi Hadid’s photo dump for the month of August featured some cute surprises. The model, 26, shared a carousel of summer images on Instagram on the last day of the summer month on Tuesday — and buried within the slides are sweet snapshots of her daughter Khai, who will turn 1 in September.

Among the pool and floral snapshots, baby Khai could be seen in slides five and six at the Hadid family’s farm in Pennsylvania. The model carries her daughter, whom she shares with partner Zayn Malik, in one black-and-white photo as they approach a horse pen on the property. In another, an aerial shot captures blocks that spell out “11 months” as little Khai approaches the toys. Dad Zayn is also featured in the photo dump, holding up red chilis from a garden.

The model and former One Direction singer announced the arrival of Khai on September 23 last year. Zayn wrote on Twitter, “The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together.” Gigi wrote on Instagram, “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world.”

In an interview with Vogue in February, the model recounted opting for a home birth in Pennsylvania. While she initially intended to give birth at a hospital in New York, pandemic restrictions would not have allowed her mother Yolanda and sister Bella to be in the room with her, prompting her to change course. “I knew it was going to be the craziest pain in my life, but you have to surrender to it and be like, ‘This is what it is.’ I loved that,” she said.

“There definitely was a point where I was like, I wonder what it would be like with an epidural, how it would be different,” Gigi continued. “My midwife looked at me and was like, ‘You’re doing it. No one can help you. You’re past the point of the epidural anyway, so you’d be pushing exactly the same way in a hospital bed… I know my mom and Zayn and Bella were proud of me, but at certain points I saw each of them in terror.”

Last month, the modeled spoke to Harper’s Bazaar about life at home with her daughter and partner, revealing that the trio take hikes, listen to Bollywood music, and sing Arabic nursery rhymes. “She loves the birds, the animals,” the model said of Khai. “It’s nice to be outside after a long winter.”