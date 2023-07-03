Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Spotted Hanging Together In the Hamptons Before July 4th

The reported romance between Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio appears to be going strong. The pair — who sparked romance rumors in Sept. 2022 during New York Fashion Week — were spotted hanging out in the Hamptons over the weekend at economist David Rosenberg’s annual party, per a Page Six insider. “Leo and Gigi were talking to each other. She seemed thrilled. Everyone thought they were together [as a couple],” the source divulged for the Monday, July 3 report.

“The way they were talking to each other,” said the source. “You could feel the energy.” The spy noted that while Gigi, 28, and Leo, 48, did not show any PDA, there was definitely a “vibe” between them. Leo reportedly arrived at the annual bash in Bridgehampton at 12:30 in the morning, while Gigi had been there for hours celebrating her pal, Leah McCarthy’s, birthday. Leo left at 2 a.m., according to the report.

The reported rendezvous came just under a month after it was reported that the mother of one spent some time with Leo, his father, George, and stepmother, Peggy, in London on Tuesday, June 6. All four were spotted arriving at an eatery called China Tang, with Gigi arriving alone and Leo walking up with his parents. Gigi looked chic in an all-black ensemble consisting of cropped trousers, a long coat, and pointed heels, while Leo wore black jeans and a matching zip-up. Check out the pics HERE.

Although their romance was reported to be over earlier this year, the rumor was seemingly proven untrue as the duo have been seen at the same parties and places several times since, including a Met Gala after-party in May, an Oscars after-party in March, and a Milan restaurant in February.

Although several reports about the romance have claimed that Gigi is not taking her relationship with the Oscar winner too seriously, one report claimed that Gigi is head over heels for Leo.“Gigi keeps spending time with Leo in NYC,” a person reportedly in Gigi’s inner circle claimed to PEOPLE in Nov. 2022. They added that Leo is “very understanding” that Gigi is a mom first and foremost to her 2-year-old daughter Khai and is quite accommodating to her schedule. “[He] works around her schedule to see her — it’s very sweet. Gigi is smitten,” the source noted.

In Sept. 2022, another friend of the supermodel’s told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the Titanic star is the one who expressed interest first. “Leo’s clearly got an interest in Gigi, he’s been pursuing her, but she’s playing it very cool because dating just isn’t a priority for her right now, between her daughter and everything she has going on with work, she has her hands full,” they divulged. However, they admitted that Gigi thought it was “exciting to be getting this kind of attention from one of the biggest movie stars in the world.”