‘Titanic’ Cast Then & Now: See How Leo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet & More Have Changed 26 Years Later

Even after 26 years, people are still talking about the movie Titanic. It may be nearly 4 hours long, but Titanic is one of those films you can repeatedly watch over and over again. The film was released on Dec. 19, 1997, and became the highest-grossing movie of all-time until 2010.

The debate about whether or not Jack could have fit on the wooden door with Rose remains intense after 23 years. Leonardo DiCaprio, 46, and Kate Winslet’s enduring friendship continues to make us swoon. Like the Heart of the Ocean, Titanic is a cherished gem of a film. Take a look at the cast then and now.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio played the one and only Jack Dawson, the talented artist who Rose Dewitt Bukater falls in love with while on board the Titanic. The role catapulted Leonardo to superstardom, and he remains one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors.

The actor has starred in a number of incredible movies over the years, including Catch Me If You Can, Gangs of New York, The Departed, The Aviator, Inception, Django Unchained, The Great Gatsby, The Wolf of Wall Street, and more. He reunited with his Titanic co-star Kate in Revolutionary Road.

After being nominated 4 times, Leo finally won his first Oscar in 2016 for his performance in The Revenant. He was nominated again for his role in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Leo is currently filming the movie Don’t Look Up. Leo, who is also an environmental activist, has narrated multiple documentaries.

As for his love life, the dreamy actor is still living that bachelor life. He’s dated multiple models over the years, including Gisele Bundchen, Bar Refaeli, Toni Garrn, as well as Blake Lively and reportedly Rihanna.

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet, 47, played the legendary Rose Dewitt Bukater in Titanic, and the film made Kate an international star. She received an Oscar nomination for her performance. Kate has had an exceptional career, having starred in an array of movies like Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Little Children, The Holiday, Revolutionary Road, Steve Jobs, and more. She’s been nominated for Oscars 6 times.

Kate won her first Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in The Reader. She most recently starred in the romantic drama Ammonite alongside Saoirse Ronan. She is starring in the upcoming HBO limited series Mare of Easttown and will play real-life photographer Lee Miller in a biopic. Kate is also reuniting with Titanic director James Cameron in Avatar 2, which will be released in 2022.

Kate has been married three times. Her latest marriage was to Edward Abel Smith in 2012. She has three kids.

Billy Zane

Billy Zane, 57, played the villainous Cal Hockley, Rose’s fiance, in Titanic. Following the Oscar-winning film, Billy starred as Marc Antony in the 1999 Cleopatra miniseries. He notably voiced the role of Ansem in the video game Kingdom Hearts in 2002.

He’s continued to star in films and has also had appearances in TV shows like Charmed, Guilt, The Boys, Deception, and Curfew over the years. Billy is an accomplished artist as well. He has two daughters with model Candice Neil.

Frances Fisher

Frances Fisher, 71, played Ruth DeWitt Bukater, Rose’s uptight, social-climbing mother in Titanic. She went on to star in films like True Crime, Laws of Attraction, The Kingdom, Jolene, The Lincoln Lawyer, and The Roommate.

The actress recently starred as Jane Crawford in the critically-acclaimed limited series Watchmen in 2019. She played Elaine in the Netflix holiday film Holidate.

Kathy Bates

Kathy Bates, 74, played Molly Brown, a.k.a. The Unsinkable Molly Brown, in the 1997 film. At the time, she was already an Oscar winner for her role in Misery. She went on to earn an additional three Oscar nods for her performances in Primary Colors, About Schmidt, and Richard Jewell. Kathy reunited with Leonardo and Kate in the 2008 film Revolutionary Road. Her other films include The Waterboy, The Blind Side, On the Basis of Sex, Rumor Has It, and more.

The beloved actress has also had a successful TV career and received 14 Emmy nominations. She’s won Emmys for her roles on Two and a Half Men and American Horror Story. Kathy has appeared in 5 seasons of American Horror Story, and she is set to return for the 10th season.

Kathy was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2003. She was later diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 and underwent a double mastectomy.

Victor Garber

Victor Garber, 74, played Thomas Andrews, the builder of the Titanic. Victor has had an incredible career across film, television, and the stage. In addition to Titanic, his other major movies include Legally Blonde, Milk, Argo, and recently Happiest Season.

The actor starred as Jack Bristow for 5 seasons alongside Jennifer Garner in the ABC series Alias. He’s appeared in several other TV shows like Modern Family, The Orville, Glee, Damages, and Schitt’s Creek. Victor was a series regular for two and a half seasons on Legends of Tomorrow, playing Dr. Martin Stein. In 2018, he played Horace Vandergelder in the Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly!

Victor started dating Rainer Andreesen in 2000. They married in 2015.

Bill Paxton

Bill Paxton played Brock Lovett, the treasure hunter searching for the famed Heart of the Ocean. At the time Titanic was released, Bill was one of Hollywood’s most successful actors, having starred in major movies like Twister, Apollo 13, and True Lies.

Bill continued to star in movies like Mighty Joe Young, Edge of Tomorrow, Nightcrawler, and more. He notably starred as Bill Henrickson in the HBO series Big Love from 2006 to 2011. He earned three Golden Globe nominations during the show’s run. Bill received an Emmy nomination for his role in the miniseries Hatfields & McCoys.

The actor sadly died of a stroke on Feb. 25, 2017. He was just 61 years old. His last TV role was the CBS TV series Training Day. His final film appearance was in The Circle.

Suzy Amis Cameron

Suzy Amis Cameron, 61, played Lizzy Calvert, Rose’s granddaughter, in the film. Following Titanic, Suzy only had three more film appearances before she retired from acting in 1999. She married Titanic director James Cameron in 2000. They have three kids together.

Since leaving acting behind, Suzy has become an activist. Suzy is “committed to caring for our wild, living Earth, with an emphasis on plant-based food to address climate change,” she wrote on her official website. She is the founder of Verdient Foods, Cameron Family Farms, Food Forest Organics, and Plant Power Task Force. Suzy also launched Red Carpet Green Dress, which focuses on sustainable fashion.

Gloria Stuart

Gloria Stuart played the older version of Rose in the film. At the time Titanic came out, Gloria had been acting since the 1930s. Gloria earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress at 87 years old for playing Rose. She remains the oldest-ever acting nominee.

After Titanic, Gloria continued to act. Her last role was in the film Land of Plenty in 2004. Gloria died in her sleep of respiratory failure in 2010. She was 100 years old.