Leonardo DiCaprio Is Asked Whether Jack Could Have Fit On The Door In ‘Titanic’ & His Answer Is Everything

Leonardo DiCaprio got as salty as the North Atlantic when a reporter asked him about the great film mystery: Could Jack have fit on the door at the end of ‘Titanic?’

Leonardo DiCaprio‘s answers won’t go on when it comes to asking him about Titanic, the 1997 blockbuster that made him a worldwide heart-throb, much to his consternation. MTV reporter Josh Horowitz is known for asking questions that have made many movie stars prickle, and he did the same with Leo by asking him whether he thought Jack could have fit on the door with Kate Winslet‘s Rose at the end of Titanic, calling it “the biggest movie controversy of all time.” The 44-year-old actor looked downwards with a salty look on his face and nodded like he couldn’t believe someone would actually go there.

He was being interviewed along with his Once Upon A Time In Hollywood co-stars Brad Pitt, 55, and Margot Robbie and she immediately responded. “Oh my god, I thought about it. I remember bawling my eyes out!” she said in a heartbroken voice, as the 29-year-old was still in grade school when the film came out. Jack let Rose float atop a door after the Titantic sank to keep her from dying in the cold water, sacrificing himself to hypothermia. Leo finally responded, as with folded arms he said “I have no comment” but he did it with a grin as Brad burst out laughing.

Josh asked Brad his opinion and he jovially responded, “That is fun. Well I’m going to go back and look now, certainly.” Brad and Margot’s fun answers finally got Leo to crack. “That is the biggest controversy in cinema history” Margot added and Leo agreed “Ever!” “Did you mention it at the time, should we make the door bigger?” she asked him and Leo gave another solid “Like I said I have no comment.” Brad wasn’t done though as he started needling Leo to get an answer out of him. “Could you? Could you squeeze in?” he leaned over and asked the Oscar winner who started laughing and again repeated “No comment.”

While Leo is reticent to give an answer to the great movie mystery, his co-star Kate has said she absolutely thought Jack could have fit on the door with her and survived instead of freezing to death in the North Atlantic. She was presented with the SAG AFTRA Foundation 2nd Annual Patron of the Artists Awards in Nov. of 2017 and while being introduced, actress Kathy Bates noted, “In one of Cinema’s most tragic love scenes Jack insists that Rose must survive, her heart will go on. He lets go of her hand and sinks into the depth of the Atlantic. And I personally think that there was plenty of room on there!” Upon taking the stage Kate, 43, said “I completely agree with you on that door. He could have fit on it! He could have fit on that door!”