Hubba hubba! Brad Pitt looked like a total hunk while promoting ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ ahead of its July 26 release.

Brad Pitt, 55, is aging like a fine wine. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor was seen promoting his forthcoming film on July 11 and well, he looked damn good while doing so. The actor was spotted at Sony Pictures’ photo call for the film in Beverly Hills, where he charmed the camera with his effortless good looks. In a simple gray tee, which he paired with a long-sleeved undershirt, he was looking like a total hunk as he posed next to a ladder. He also donned plain, black trousers and slipped several rings onto his fingers. The actor has been sporting long, shaggy hair as of late and it’s safe to say it’s working very well for him.

We have been very blessed with hunky photos of Brad as of late. The actor showed off his good looks on the July/Aug. cover of GQ Australia and at 55, he’d never looked better. In the cover photo, Brad was seen posing in a brown jacket which he tossed over a tan tee. He sported a little scruff for his shoot, but kept his hair neatly slicked back. He delivered a slight smile to the camera and showed off his piercing blue eyes.

After the new set of photos, we’re more excited than ever for the release of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. We got a first look at the film back in May when the 55-year-old heartthrob flashed his amazing abs in the official trailer for the flick. The actor has already been photographed a number of times while filming scenes, but it looks like his abs get some major action in the movie! Brad is set to play Cliff Booth, the longtime stuntman of Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood will be released in theaters on July 26. The movie made its debut at the Cannes Film Festival on May 21.