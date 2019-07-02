See Pics
Brad Pitt, 55, Looks Rugged & Handsome On ‘GQ Australia’ Cover As He Reveals He’ll Be Acting ‘Less & Less’

Brad Pitt showed off his good looks on the July/Aug. cover of ‘GQ Australia’ and opened up about where he’s at in his personal life and career in an in-depth interview.

Brad Pitt proved he’s looking better than ever at the age of 55 when he posed for the cover of GQ Australia‘s July/August issue and he revealed some interesting opinions about the difference between acting as a younger man and acting as an older man. In the eye-catching cover pic, Brad is posing in a brown jacket over a tan T-shirt that’s over a white long-sleeved shirt and black pants. He’s giving a slight smile to the camera as he flaunts his attractive blue eyes.

His interview for the magazine was just as enticing as his photos for it and one of the most surprising parts was Brad talking about how he’s progressing in the acting and producing world. “I’m behind the camera on the producing side and I enjoy that a lot.  But I keep doing less and less,” he admitted in the interview. “I really believe that overall it’s a younger man’s game – not that there aren’t substantial parts for older characters.  I just feel, the game itself, it’ll move on naturally. There will be a natural selection to it all.”

Brad is known as an actor first but he’s also the owner of Plan B Entertainment and has spent the past few years producing behind the camera. Some of the many films he’s produced over the years includes The Departed, Moneyball, and Eat Pray Love. His new film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood which he stars in with Leonardo DiCaprio comes out on July 26 and his other film Ad Astra, in which he plays an astronaut, comes out in Sept.

The issue of GQ Australia which Brad appears on the cover of hits newsstands on July 8.