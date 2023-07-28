Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘New Flame’ Neelam Gill, 28, Reveals The Truth About Their Relationship

Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, and model Neelam Gill, 28, had romance rumors swirling when they were spotted vacationing in both France and Italy this week. However, Neelam said she and the Academy Award-winning actor are just friends. “Just to clear up any rumors … I am not Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘new flame,’” she wrote on her Instagram Story on Friday, July 28, as seen below.

“In fact, I am in a committed relationship with his good friend, and have been for many months now. The only reason we have been pictured in the same vicinity, is because I have been there with my partner,” Neelam further explained. She concluded, “I hope this clears up all those false stories.”

Before being seen in Europe, the Titanic actor and British model were photographed dining in Paris with Tobey Maguire, a longtime friend of Leo’s. Tobey, 48, is not married, and it’s not clear if he has a girlfriend. Leonardo and Neelam have been photographed together or at the same establishments several times over the last few months, including at a London restaurant with Leo and his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, according to photos obtained by Page Six.

If Leo and Neelam aren’t an item, it’s possible the Romeo + Juliet star could still be seeing his reported on-and-0ff love interest, Gigi Hadid. They first sparked romance rumors in Sept. 2022 during New York Fashion Week and were last seen spending time together in the Hamptons at economist David Rosenberg’s annual Fourth of July party, according to a Page Six insider. “Leo and Gigi were talking to each other. She seemed thrilled. Everyone thought they were together [as a couple],” the source claimed.

The reported sighting proved reports that the pair’s relationship had fizzled out wrong. Although, it’s unclear how much of a relationship they’ve ever been in. While Gigi and Leo have been seen in the same places at the same time for almost a year, several reports have claimed Gigi isn’t prioritizing a relationship. “Leo’s clearly got an interest in Gigi, he’s been pursuing her, but she’s playing it very cool because dating just isn’t a priority for her right now, between her daughter and everything she has going on with work, she has her hands full,” a person close to the supermodel and mother to 2-year-old daughter Khai told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in Sept. 2022.

In June, an individual in the know with Gigi and Leo claimed they are in a “friendly, no-strings ‘situationship’,” per Us Weekly. “[They] travel so often so it’s best for them to keep their relationship open and fluid. Neither one of them wants to settle down at the moment,” they added.