Leonardo DiCaprio On Boat With Bikini Clad Neelam Gill After She Denies Romance: Photos

Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, was seen spending time in the sun with Neelam Gill and others on Saturday. The actor and model were photographed having fun aboard a yacht in Italy, just one day after she took to Instagram to “clear” up “rumors” that she was his “new flame.” He was shirtless and wore bright blue swim trunks and a white baseball cap during the outing, while she rocked a white bikini.

At one point, Leo was photographed looking down at his phone and he appeared relaxed while taking in the sun. He changed into a white short-sleeved button-down top and olive green baseball cap later in the day and was seen chatting with a friend. Neelam took a dip in the water and then rinsed out her hair as she added sunglasses to her look.

Leo and Neelam’s latest outing with others comes after she revealed she’s been dating the Titanic star’s “good friend,” shortly after romance rumors about them started to swirl when they were seen in Italy on July 28. “Just to clear up any rumors … I am not Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘new flame,’” she wrote in a message. “In fact, I am in a committed relationship with his good friend, and have been for many months now. The only reason we have been pictured in the same vicinity, is because I have been there with my partner. I hope this clears up all those false stories.”

Before Neelam shared her message, she and Leo were seen dining in Paris with Tobey Maguire. They were also seen in various other places together over the past few months, including a London restaurant with his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, according to photos obtained by Page Six.

In addition to Neelam, Leo has recently been romantically linked to model Gigi Hadid. The rumors were first sparked in Sept. 2022, when they were seen spending time together in the Hamptons at economist David Rosenberg’s annual Fourth of July party, according to a Page Six insider. “Leo and Gigi were talking to each other. She seemed thrilled. Everyone thought they were together [as a couple],” the source said at the time. They were seen together numerous times after that, but it’s unclear if they were and/or are still dating.