Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti Reportedly Now ‘Exclusive’ After 2 Months of Dating: She’s ‘All He Thinks About’

Image Credit: Shutterstock / David Fisher/Shutterstock

A new report says Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, and Vittoria Ceretti, 25, are locking down their relationship as “exclusive.” In fact, a source for Us Weekly says he’s “completely smitten” with the high fashion model, to whom he was first linked in August. “It’s going so well that Leo’s actually being exclusive,” the source said for the November 2 report. The outlet also says that the duo was spotted engaging in some sweet PDA at a Halloween party on October 28 — something they noted he “doesn’t do that often.”

And despite the obvious physical attraction, there’s more to it, said the source. “He says she’s not only gorgeous, but super down-to-earth, and they have a ton in common,” the insider reportedly divulged. And Vittoria, a successful model in her own right, doesn’t seem to be affected by the Titanic star‘s global fame — something he considers a bonus.

“She’s not intimidated by his fame at all — she even makes fun of it, ‘the model and the movie star,’” the pal claimed. “Leo finds it refreshing.” Noting the 20-plus-year age gap between them, the source said it “clearly isn’t an issue for him,” because he says she’s “an old soul.”

And apparently, pals close to the actor are hoping it’ll last — unlike his previous 19 reported love interests, including supermodel Gigi Hadid. They’re reportedly “keeping their fingers crossed that Leo may have finally found The One,” the source explained.

The pair was spotted looking friendly grabbing ice cream and iced coffee in Santa Barbara in August. By September, according to Page Six, it had become “much more than a passing fling.” Video released by the outlet on September 6 showed the lovebirds packing on the PDA at a club in Ibiza.

“They’ve been spending quite a bit of time together over the past few months, and they’re enjoying getting to know one another on a deeper level,” a source reportedly told them for a September 22 report.