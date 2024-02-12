 Patrick Mahomes Celebrates 2024 Super Bowl Win at Disneyland: Video – Hollywood Life

Patrick Mahomes Spotted on Disneyland Float With Mickey Mouse 1 Day After Winning the Super Bowl: Watch

The Kansas City Chiefs MVP continued his tradition of celebrating his Super Bowl success at the Happiest Place on Earth in Anaheim, CA on February 12.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 12, 2024 10:03PM EST
Patrick Mahomes Celebrates 2024 Super Bowl Win at Disneyland: Video
View gallery
Brittany Mahomes and husband/American football quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League Patrick Mahomes arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's 'Quarterback' Season 1 held at the Netflix Tudum Theater on July 11, 2023 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's 'Quarterback' Season 1, Netflix Tudum Theater, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 11 Jul 2023
MVP Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs poses with his wife, Brittney Mahomes, their children, Sterling, 1, and Bronze, 11 weeks old, in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., Feb. 13, 2023. Mahomes visited the Disneyland Resort during the Disney100 Celebration less than 24 hours after the Kansas City Chiefs victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort) MVP Patrick Mahomes Celebrates Super Bowl LVII Win with First Family Visit to Disneyland Resort, Anaheim, CA, USA - 13 Feb 2023
NFL superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are spotted at Carbone Beach in Miami Beach, Florida. Pictured: Brittany Matthews,Patrick Mahomes Ref: SPL5308509 070522 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Handout/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes, 28, returned to Disneyland in California to celebrate his Super Bowl win on February 12! Less than 24 hours after the Kansas City Chiefs dominated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime, the team’s MVP was featured in the parade on Disney’s Main Street. Patrick appeared on the float alongside Mickey and Minnie Mouse and was cheered on by amusement park goers.

This is the third time that Patrick is featured in the park’s post-Super Bowl parade, which dates back nearly 40 years, as reported by NBC Los Angeles. The massive float was completely covered in red, white, and yellow balloons, along with the Chiefs logo front and center. While on the float that afternoon, Patrick rocked an all-black ensemble that featured a Super Bowl LVIII sweatshirt and sunglasses.

Although the 28-year-old’s wife, Brittany Mahomes, confirmed that she was also at the park via Instagram Stories, she did not appear on the float. The lovebirds also made sure to bring along their daughter Sterling, 2, and son Bronze, 1, to the amusement park to celebrate their dad’s win. Patrick confirmed his post-game plans while on the field in Las Vegas on February 11. “We’re going to Disneyland!” he and his wife shouted alongside their kiddos during Disney’s commercial that evening.

Patrick even appeared in a video taken in front of the famous Sleeping Beauty Castle in which he revealed how he felt about visiting the park following his win. “Being a Super Bowl champ always feels great but to be at Disneyland too, and being able to enjoy it at one of the best places in the world it really is special,” he said. “It’s a moment that I hope I keep getting to do over and over again.” The famous athlete also noted that the “smiles” on the fans “faces” is something that he will “never get tired of.”

Brittany made sure to celebrate her love’s big win via Instagram and shared a carousel of photos alongside Patrick’s new trophy on Sunday. “Three Times,” she captioned the post, referring to the number of times he has won the Super Bowl. The duo posed alongside the Vince Lombardi Trophy and both rocked the team’s famous red hue. Patrick and Brittany are high school sweet hearts who eventually married in 2022. As mentioned above, they share two adorable children.

ad