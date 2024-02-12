Patrick Mahomes Spotted on Disneyland Float With Mickey Mouse 1 Day After Winning the Super Bowl: Watch

Patrick Mahomes, 28, returned to Disneyland in California to celebrate his Super Bowl win on February 12! Less than 24 hours after the Kansas City Chiefs dominated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime, the team’s MVP was featured in the parade on Disney’s Main Street. Patrick appeared on the float alongside Mickey and Minnie Mouse and was cheered on by amusement park goers.

This is the third time that Patrick is featured in the park’s post-Super Bowl parade, which dates back nearly 40 years, as reported by NBC Los Angeles. The massive float was completely covered in red, white, and yellow balloons, along with the Chiefs logo front and center. While on the float that afternoon, Patrick rocked an all-black ensemble that featured a Super Bowl LVIII sweatshirt and sunglasses.

Although the 28-year-old’s wife, Brittany Mahomes, confirmed that she was also at the park via Instagram Stories, she did not appear on the float. The lovebirds also made sure to bring along their daughter Sterling, 2, and son Bronze, 1, to the amusement park to celebrate their dad’s win. Patrick confirmed his post-game plans while on the field in Las Vegas on February 11. “We’re going to Disneyland!” he and his wife shouted alongside their kiddos during Disney’s commercial that evening.

Patrick even appeared in a video taken in front of the famous Sleeping Beauty Castle in which he revealed how he felt about visiting the park following his win. “Being a Super Bowl champ always feels great but to be at Disneyland too, and being able to enjoy it at one of the best places in the world it really is special,” he said. “It’s a moment that I hope I keep getting to do over and over again.” The famous athlete also noted that the “smiles” on the fans “faces” is something that he will “never get tired of.”

Brittany made sure to celebrate her love’s big win via Instagram and shared a carousel of photos alongside Patrick’s new trophy on Sunday. “Three Times,” she captioned the post, referring to the number of times he has won the Super Bowl. The duo posed alongside the Vince Lombardi Trophy and both rocked the team’s famous red hue. Patrick and Brittany are high school sweet hearts who eventually married in 2022. As mentioned above, they share two adorable children.