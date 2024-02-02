Patrick Mahomes’ Kids: All About His 2 Children With Wife Brittany Mahomes

Before even turning 30, Patrick Mahomes has managed to have it all. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 28, reached a career pinnacle at the 2023 Super Bowl, where even with an injury, he led his team to victory against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona. He went on to celebrate with his team and his wife Brittany Mahomes in a high-profile Kansas City victory parade, and of course, with his family at Disneyland. Over the past year, the duo has also become cozy with Taylor Swift amid her romance with Patrick’s teammate, Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce.

At home, Patrick has created himself the perfect family life. He and Brittany share two children, daughter Sterling and son Bronze. Get to know the couple’s little ones below.

Sterling Skye Mahomes

Patrick and Brittany, who were high school sweethearts, welcomed their first child, Sterling Skye Mahomes, on February 20, 2021, in Kansas City. Their daughter weighed in at just 6 pounds, 11 ounces, and the family took a month to reveal a first glimpse of little Sterling. A year later, on March 12, 2022, the toddler was there to celebrate the wedding of her parents in Hawaii, and she looked as beautiful as the bride in a white dress.

Sterling, with her blonde, curly hair, is a mirror image of her mom, and she’s now nearly 3 years old. And she’s certainly stylish, like her mom, too — Sterling was gifted a pricey mini Chanel purse for her 2nd birthday in February of 2023. Her parents also threw her a lavish “Two Sweet” birthday party, complete with a donut hole tower, play equipment, and a pink bounce house.

Clearly, the couple adores their little girl. “My baby girl is a whole 2 years old! 🥹 I can’t even believe it. These have been some of the best years of my life being your mama Sterling Skye! You make everyday a good day!” Brittany captioned photos from the event via Instagram.

Despite the lavish soiree, Patrick once reassured the public that he hopes to give his daughter as normal an existence as possible. “We just want to give her the most normal life that she possibly can so she can grow and have friends and learn and get better and better every single day,” he told TODAY in 2021. “There will be points where she’ll be in the public eye, and we have a great understanding of that. Luckily we’re in Kansas City where there’s a lot of great people that she’ll be in a great place as she grows up.”

Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III

Baby number two arrived just two and a half months before his daddy won the Super Bowl! His parents announced his November 28, 2022, arrival with a sweet joint social media post. “Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍,” they captioned a photo of Bronze’s legs in a brown and white onesie.

They’d follow up the photo with a pic of Bronze’s face two and a half months later, when Patrick would take his family to Disneyland to celebrate his Super Bowl win. “Welcome to the happiest place on earth,” Patrick and Brittany captioned a joint post on February 13, 2023. In the photo, Bronze appeared healthy and happy as he wore a sweet pair of pjs in his dad’s arms in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle.

In January of 2024, Brittany shared in a video that little Bronze, now one year old, had a severe allergic reaction, and divulged how she now treats the condition. “Like all moms, my kids’ safety and happiness is my number one priority,” she wrote in the caption of a promotional video for AUVI-Q. “I recently received an outpouring of support from other moms and parents after sharing my experience with Bronze’s severe allergic reaction to peanuts.”

She shared that the incident, which led to a trip to the hospital, “was one of the scariest experiences of my life” and added that she wishes to educate parents on “how to best respond” in a similar situation. “So I have an infant and a toddler both who have severe food allergies and I think it is very important to raise awareness of what a severe reaction may look like if it was to happen to a child,” she explained in the partnership video, which was produced with the epinephrine injection company. “Based on my experience, I can tell you that a severe reaction may not look how you think it should look.”

Brittany cuddled with both Sterling and Bronze on the couch during the video, as well, and revealed that she has a prescription for Bronze for AUVI-Q.